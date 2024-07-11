Sausages, dance and health services: Wagga Base Hospital marks NAIDOC Week

Wagga Base Hospital has celebrated NAIDOC Week with cultural dance and services day, while putting a dozen different Indigenous health services front of mind.
The hospital began celebrations with a smoking ceremony and welcome to country, which was followed by a cultural dance led by local students, before the barbecues were fired up for a sausage sizzle lunch on Thursday.
Mount Austin High School's Aboriginal dance group performed for the crowd, student Taio Mescia said the dance was aimed at bringing people together and to help understand the connection to the land.
"When we dance it makes us feel good and happy about ourselves, because we love to bring that connection to the elders," he said.
"I like to see the smile on their faces and every time I dance, my pop, he'll get teary, he'll start crying."
Jayla Nix, interim Aboriginal health manager at the MLHD, said seeing Taio and the rest of the students perform was a highlight. She was pleased to see the younger generations getting involved.
"It was great to see the kids here in their own time and giving up their time, it's very important that we still showcase our culture to everyone," Ms Nix said.
The hospital also took the opportunity this NAIDOC Week to not only celebrate Indigenous culture, but to also highlight the various health services available to First Nations communities across Wagga.
Twelve different stalls were set up in the hospital foyer, with services ranging from sexual health, diabetes, and mental health.
Chloe Merritt and Jesse Warran-Rigby were behind the Safe Haven stall, spreading the word about their non-clinical space for First Nations people experiencing thoughts of suicide.
"This is an awesome opportunity for us to get out there and for them to know about us and talk to two First Nations people to maybe go 'maybe I will try Safe Haven, maybe I do feel safe there'," Mr Warran-Rigby said.
"First Nations are not to talk about your mental ill health and particularly suicide, but I think when myself and Chloe, we talk about it so openly and freely... it kind of removes that stigma.
"It's really important that our First Nations communities know that there is a place that they can go to that is culturally safe for them, where they can come in and be yarned and talk about their mental health."
Closing the Gap within the health industry is also the goal for Marathon Health, a not-for-profit organisation that works in partnership with first nations communities to provide necessary health services.
Ash Credlin was behind the Marathon Health stall, talking to people about their services and what they can offer.
"We support people that kind of often fall between the cracks of the health system and help them to navigate that system to work best for them," Mr Credlin said.
"A big part of our role at Marathon Health is engaging with community, I know in the last 12 months, we've done nearly 400 hours of community engagement over 12 months, to make sure that we're in the community and people know what we can offer and how we can support them."
Mr Credlin said access to health services is increasing in more locations and reaching a greater amount of people, noting it is a positive step in helping provide adequate healthcare to First Nations communities.
"Suitable access to services, it's definitely a need - it's an ongoing need and there is obviously a focus on that," Mr Credlin said.
"NAIDOC Week is a really important part of being able to get out there and help people be aware of those types of services."
