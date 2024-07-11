No sinking feeling: Wagga swimmers gladly bear the weight of 38 championship medals

Wagga Swim Club athletes have returned home with heavy necks after a hugely successful Country Championships.
Securing a massive 38 medals among them, the club sent their biggest cohort ever to the short course event in Sydney last week.
Disappointingly illness struck down a handful of athletes in the squad, but 28 athletes still made it into the pool.
Thirteen-year-old Andre Labara returned with eight medals, including four gold.
He said travelling with such a large squad was a good reflection on the increasing popularity of swimming in the region.
It also helped contribute to their club score, with Wagga finishing fourth overall.
"That was the most people we've had out of all the years," Labara said.
"It was so good, it makes our team look much bigger than usual and it also helps us for the point score, we just missed third.
"We didn't have some of our multi class swimmers because they were sick but we did really good I think, most people got at least one medal.
"I thought I was going to do good, going into that competition we usually do a bit of relaxed swimming going into it.
"I kind of thought I might actually kill some people and go good."
No stranger to success in the pool, Labara said he felt strong heading into the meet and was pleased to be on the podium so frequently.
Topping one of his favourite events, the 200m individual medley, Labara said he's starting to enjoy longer races more and more.
Confident in self-pacing, he finishes his races strong, and likes to toy with his opponents during each leg.
"I did really good, I dropped six seconds in my 200m but then I dropped eight seconds in my 400m, so I really liked that," he said.
"There was only two of us in that race, so I just had to pace myself and go.
"It's a bit of an extra challenge [the 400m], I can play with people, I start slower and then I come back hard because I've got a pretty strong back end.
"I always end my freestyle strong but my best leg is the breaststroke, I always make up ground and go from there."
Abbie Donelan wrapped up the weekend with six medals around her neck.
Tapering in the weeks leading up to the event, Donelan said it's important to not overwork themselves before big meets.
Allowing their bodies to rest is the best preparation.
"We'd just done a big training block a few weeks before to get us ready," Donelan said.
"We dropped some sessions and we had no gym or dry, land sessions.
"It's really important because you spend quite a few months preparing and making sure that you're not doing things that you shouldn't be doing.
"I think it would be pretty heartbreaking for you to just not take your preparation well and then be let down at competition."
Progressing to states next month, Donelan said she didn't feel she swam her best in all her races.
Still earning a podium finish however, she knows she can improve for the next competition.
Working on mental strength and trying to better execute her race plan will be a focus over the next six weeks.
"I always feel like walking away from competition having the metals in your hand, it tells people that you've done well but like I feel like for me sometimes I feel like the job's not done yet," she said.
"You've just got to keep going and evaluate all of your races over the three days to see what you particularly need to improve on and set new goals."
Eligible swimmers will return to Sydney from August 23 for the state short course championships.
Kade: 800 free 17&O gold, 100 fly 17&O bronze, 200 IM 17&O gold, 200 free silver, 50 breast bronze, 400 free bronze, 200 fly gold, 200 breast silver, 400 IM silver, 200 back bronze
Andre: 800 free 14&U gold, 200 IM 13/14 silver, 100 breast 13/14 gold, 200 free 4th, 100 IM bronze, 400 free silver, 200 fly 4th, 400 IM gold, 200 back bronze, 200 breast gold
Ruby: 800 free 14&U bronze, 200 IM 13/14 silver, 200 free 4th, 100 back 9th, 100 IM 8th, 400 free bronze, 400 IM silver
Hunter: 100 fly 11/12 silver, 200 IM 10-12 bronze, 100 breast 11/12 5th, 200 free 6th, 50 breast silver, 100 IM bronze, 50 free bronze, 50 fly 4th, 100 free 5th, 50 back 5th
Kian: 100 fly 15/16 5th, 200 IM 15/16 4th, 100 breast 15/16 6th, 200 free 8th, 400 IM silver, 200 back 7th, 200 breast silver
Abbie: 100 fly 15/16 5th, 200 IM 15/16 silver, 100 breast 15/16 10th, 200 free 6th, 100 back gold, 400 free bronze, 400 IM gold, 200 back gold, 50 back gold
Chloe D: 100 back 7th, 100 IM 7th, 200 back 4th, 50 back 7th
Georgie: 200 fly 5th
Bailey: 200 fly 9th, 400 IM 7th
Chloe: 100 fly 17&O 10th
Josh: 200 IM 15/16 9th, 200 back 8th
Addison: 200 IM 15/16 bronze, 100 breast 15/16 5th, 200 free 9th, 50 breast 8th, 400 free 7th, 400 IM silver, 200 breast 4th
Xavier: 200 back 10th
Charli: 400 free 4th, 400 IM 8th, 200 back 10th
Millicent: 50 free 6th, 50 back 4th
Relays: 15&O 4x100 medley 6th (Bailey, Kian, Josh, Xavier), 15&O 4x100 medley bronze (Chloe, Georgie, Addison, Charli), 15&O 4x100 free 6th (Chloe, Georgie, Addison, Charli), 13-14 4x50 medley 10th (Darcey, Koda, Chloe S, Ruby), 13-14 4x50 free 8th (Darcey, Koda, Chloe S, Ruby)
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.