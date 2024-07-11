RSL Club's first female president simply 'the best person for the job'

The board of Wagga RSL Club has made history appointing its first female president.
The perfect fit for the gig, Jane Barnes was elected to the top role at the board's June meeting, which marks a significant step forward for the club and its members.
"To be put in the position of first female president is a real honour," said Ms Barnes.
"We've got a very in-depth strategic plan as a board as to where we're going.
"So it's really just a case of working with the whole board to make it happen. Bring it to fruition."
However, Wagga RSL Club CEO Andrew Bell said he was a bit taken back by the emphasis on Ms Barnes being the club's first female president.
"To us, as a management team, and to the rest of the board it was a matter of picking the best person for the job," he said.
"Jane is that person.
"I'm looking forward to working with her very closely over the next few years."
Ms Barnes has been a board member since 2018 and steps into her new roles with ample experience.
She was a small business owner for 17 years before transitioning into the public sector, and currently works full time in the NSW Public Service.
Ms Barnes has also served on the board of the Pro Patria Centre and chair positions with COMPACT Inc. and the Defence Reserves Support Council.
She has qualifications in business management and psychology, while also being an avid cook and enthusiastic amateur equestrian.
But her interest in the RSL stems from her two sons, who are currently serving members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF).
"I am very supportive of anything defence-orientated," Ms Barnes said.
"[Supporting serving members] and parents of Defence serving members as well, who a lot of them are either ex-serving members or parents of serving members that come into the club."
Ms Barnes succeeds Peter Thomas, who served an impressive 16 years in the club's board and the past eight years as president.
"Stepping into Pete Thomas's shoes, he had real stability around the board and growth of the club, so I would like to think I will be able to follow in his footsteps," said Ms Barnes.
"He's been such a mentor to me. He's been on the board for so long and in the chair for eight years.
"It's been great to be able to learn from him, how the board functions and how to build the best relationships across the community. It's been amazing ... I wouldn't be here without Pete."
Awarded life membership in 2021, Mr Thomas stepped away from the role of president as he decided it was time for fresh perspectives and new energy.
Appointed as the new vice president was Ryan Smith, a licensed sales agent, auctioneer and stock and station agent, and co-owner of PRD Real Estate Wagga.
Despite the shake up at the top Ms Barnes and the board have no major shifts for the club.
"We're such a well-formed team and a well-formed board," she said.
"The management team, led by Andrew [Bell], there's no need to come in and make any big changes.
"I'm very lucky to be handed a golden cup really, rather than a poisoned chalice."
