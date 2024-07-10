Modern veterans to be commemorated

Wagga veterans who served in the Middle East Area of Operations will be honoured this morning. The NSW RSL has dedicated July 11 as the commemorative date for Australia, and Finn Coleman caught up with Major Jennifer White ahead of the inaugural service.
There are 76 people in Wagga registered for Dry July this year, and two of them have opened up to Emily Anderson on how their first week went and what's spurred them into the month of sobriety.
And if you thought your Mondays were tough, spare a thought for Olivia Eyres. She's one of just three registered to play in both Farrer and Riverina leagues, and the Bushsow has filled Tahlia Sinclair in on the highs and lows of her double life as a Lion.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
