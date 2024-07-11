A men's issue: Blokes-only forum to focus on domestic violence in Wagga

A gathering of more than 100 men to tackle the domestic violence problem will only be productive if the men are willing to be open.
Male leaders from Wagga and surrounds will spend Friday July 26 discussing their role in stopping domestic and family violence.
The forum is an opportunity to get men to do better and to own up to the problem, according to Aboriginal consultative group Mawang Gaway secretary Bernard Higgins.
"If I can influence men to feel more comfortable and publicly say 'enough's enough' and be more involved in the community, then that's a fantastic outcome," he said.
"We as men have that responsibility to go, 'no you shouldn't talk to your wife like that'."
The invite-only forum is on Friday, July 26 in Oura, on the eve of a second round of the national No More rallies against violence which drew thousands of participants in April.
The gathering will include an interactive forum as well as guest speakers to discuss the issue.
Mr Higgins thinks one people not believing victims is a key driver of the problems and stigma of domestic and family violence.
Not being believed is something he's dealt with firsthand.
"I've experienced domestic violence and coercion in my relationships and within my family," the Wiradyuri man said.
"There's that dichotomy of who are people are behind closed doors versus what they present to society."
He hopes the forum will help men take a stand against violence that they witness or suspect.
"If you see someone hitting their partner, we all have that responsibility to go, no violence is not the answer," he said
"We're awkward, and everyone else is awkward, and that's got to stop."
He also wants men to be able to talk about their own experiences with violence, whether as a victims or perpetrators.
"If someone comes to me and says 'I want to change', I'm not the police," he said
"We want to help them change."
When asked if he thinks perpetrators can change, Mr Higgins said he hopes they could.
One of the speakers at the men's forum is founder of the Murrumbidgee Men's Group Rhys Cummins.
Speaking up about his struggles with mental health and suicide with other men was how he found healing.
He wants to encourage men at the forum that they can do the same.
"I got together with a mate, and we talked about our mental health, and I felt really good," he said.
"And we thought let's just try and open it up in the community setting, so we can help as many men as possible so they don't have to go through the struggles we went through."
But Mr Cummins believes stigma creates a barrier for men speaking about their struggles, including using violence in the home.
"If I were to go to a men's group for the first time, I would be very nervous," he said.
"You kind of don't want to talk about, if men are always getting the finger pointed at them.
"It can be really difficult for men to speak up if they have an issue with domestic violence."
But for Mr Cummins, it's these tough conversations he believes need to be had among men in a safe space.
"When they see how safe and non-judgmental the [men's] group is, that really fosters the communication, they feel like they can really open up," he said.
"Once they get through the door, a whole world opens up."
The men's forum is the first of its kind in Australia, involving all three levels of government in Wagga.
"No more silence for domestic violence," federal member for Riverina Michael McCormack said.
"We owe it every one of the victims of domestic violence, to say as a community that this has to stop.
"They might be awkward conversations, but they're necessary conversations."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout also wants the forum to lead to action.
"We'll have outcomes from the forum," he said.
"They'll all have timelines on them, and will keep moving forward and rolling and rolling ... we need to stop it."
The event is supported by the Wagga Women's Centre as part of the DV2560 project focusing on preventing domestic and family violence in the Riverina.
"We really feel this is now a men's issue, and we want the men in our community to really step up and say 'we think it's an issue' and do something about it," centre president Vickie Burkinshaw said.
"Because this is the first forum being done, we really wanted to hear from the leaders in the community."
The event is by invitation only, but men expressions of interest can be made by contacting the Wagga Women's Health Centre.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
