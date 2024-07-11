The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Star Griffith ruckman set to return from VFL to face undefeated GGGM

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 11 2024 - 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith ruckman Nathan Richards is set to return from VFL duties with GWS to face GGGM this weekend. Picture by Les Smith
Griffith ruckman Nathan Richards is set to return from VFL duties with GWS to face GGGM this weekend. Picture by Les Smith

Griffith will have star ruckman Nathan Richards return from Greater Western Sydney (GWS) commitments this weekend as the Swans play host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.