Star Griffith ruckman set to return from VFL to face undefeated GGGM

Griffith will have star ruckman Nathan Richards return from Greater Western Sydney (GWS) commitments this weekend as the Swans play host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Richards made the most of the Swans bye last weekend to make an appearance for the Giants in their VFL clash against Carlton.
The ruckman had a tough task ahead of him as he went up against AFL listed ruckman Marc Pittonet.
However Richards was still able to have an influence as he finished the game with 10 disposals, nine hit-outs and five tackles as the Giants went down to the Blues by 21 points.
Richards has been sensational for the Swans this season and Griffith coach Greg Dreyer was expecting him to line up this weekend against the Lions at Exies Oval.
"I've spoken to Nath and he pulled up alright," Dreyer said.
"He'll be right to go this weekend at this stage."
The ruckman's addition is a huge boost for the Swans as he was one of their best when they last played the Lions back in round six.
Griffith however are yet to regain the services of Cooper Kilpatrick who last played back in round seven in their loss to Coolamon.
Dreyer was unsure of exactly when the midfielder would be back, however believed it wouldn't be for at least a few more weeks.
"I think the plan is still for the last month of the year," he said.
"But we'll see how that goes."
The Swans made full use of their bye as Dreyer said they gave players a bit of a break ahead of the run home to finals.
"We trained as normal on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and then we had the weekend off," he said.
"We freshened up a little bit and had a few little niggles injury wise, but everyone should be fit and healthy now."
The Swans currently sit one game outside the top five and Dreyer knew the importance of putting up a strong showing against the Lions.
"We need to have a good performance," he said.
"I think our form hasn't been great prior to the Leeton game, but they were a little bit understrength and we got ourselves organised.
"This will be a good challenge, there's six weeks to go and our byes are out of the way.
"It's up to us now, we've got to put our heads down and put a good block of footy together and we'll see where we land."
