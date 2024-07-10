Netball's a balancing act for Eyres as she competes in both local leagues

While Olivia Eyres' teammates are recovering on a Sunday, she's back on court for another top grade game.
The Charles Sturt University shooter is one of just three players under AFL Riverina registered to both the Farrer and Riverina Leagues.
Moving to the Bushsows for her first taste of A grade last year, she's since picked up a spot in Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's top team also.
It's been a tough balance adding an extra club to her schedule, but it's one she enjoys.
"It was definitely really hard to go in halfway through a season to a team and have no clue what any of the players are like," Eyres said.
"I knew a few of the Ganmain girls but I've never really played with any of them, so that was really hard.
"It's a completely different competition, the teams, the players, the skill, it's just so different to the Farrer League, it's really good to play in."
Approached by Lions coach Georgia Tilyard after her side lost a player, Eyres said her CSU teammates have been nothing but supportive.
Typically a goal shooter, she's found herself playing goal attack more and more for both clubs.
Switching between game plans can be a battle she said.
"It's definitely be hard at times trying to differentiate which teams told me which advice but I work it out," she said.
"I've only been playing goal attack out at Ganmain, whereas I normally play goal shooter at CSU, but I've been playing a bit of gold attack out at CSU as well, so that's been hard to be like, okay, I need to play a different goal attack role here.
"But it's so fun and everyone from both teams have been really supportive and welcoming about it all."
Prioritising the Bushpigs, Ganmain's frequent Sunday games means she can play for both clubs many weekends.
Adding an extra game to her schedule has been tough on her body Eyres admitted, saying she's feeling it on a Monday.
"I'm dead," she said.
"Last week, I played two really hard games and afterwards my calves just shut down and I couldn't walk the next day, it was so painful.
"But I'm slowly getting used to it though, I hope."
With both clubs scheduled to play on Saturday this weekend, Eyres will take the court only for the Bushsows.
It's been a rough year for the group, but she's enjoying it all the same.
Setting both team and individual goals has helped keep morale up while the wins aren't coming.
"This season it's definitely been a bit tougher just because we've lost some of our players and we're not having as good a season as we did last year but it's still really good to play with the girls," she said.
"I'm still learning so much from the coach Holly [Judd] and from everyone else in the team because they've all got such good netball experience as well.
"So it's really good to just be around everyone and just learn from them."
Taking on Northern Jets this weekend Eyres said she isn't expecting a surprise win but is hoping they can continue to bridge the gap as they have in recent weeks.
Setting a personal goal to not let her defenders get in her head, she's hoping to have a good weekend under the ring.
