Netball's a balancing act for Eyres as she competes in both local leagues

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 10 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 4:06pm
Olivia Eyres is playing netball for both Charles Sturt University and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this year. Picture by Les Smith
While Olivia Eyres' teammates are recovering on a Sunday, she's back on court for another top grade game.

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

