Dogs don't judge: Victim or perpetrator, court canines calm nerves

After more than 30 years working as a nurse, Heather Letchford's seven months as a dog handler has convinced her she wants to work with therapy animals.
Every second Wednesday, Mrs Letchford and her daughter Catherine Hannah volunteer as therapy dog handlers at the Wagga courthouse.
Their sole job is to let anyone at the court pat their two-year-old black labrador Mac.
"Dogs make a big difference, they break down barriers," Mrs Letchford said.
"It's a way to give back to our community and I'm very interested in animal therapy anyway, with regards to mental health."
Mrs Letchford has worked as a nurse since 1989, but three years ago she began studying psychology online via Charles Sturt University.
Over her nursing career in the Riverina, she's seen animals used as therapy and decided to volunteer at the courts as a dog handler in late 2023.
"Often nursing homes would have ... the resident cat, and they're extraordinary animals," she said.
"I started to think, yes, that is something I could incorporate in my work as a therapist."
The Wagga Court is one of 10 NSW courts that offer the Canine Court Companion Program.
The program is an initiative between Guide Dogs NSW and Victim Services and was created to help anxious victims while in court.
But Mrs Letchford and Ms Hannah don't only help victims, they also let the dogs calm court staff, witnesses, police and perpetrators.
On any given shift, they might have over 40 interactions with people who are at the court.
"We don't get told who's who ... they're non-judgmental, to the extreme." Ms Hannah said.
"We walk around, we talk to every single person there."
In many cases, they are invited into courts or saferooms where people are waiting to give evidence in court.
"They're not here for fun, they're here to give evidence about some horrible stuff," Mrs Letchford said.
"Our job in the moment is to be the handler for the dog."
Mrs Letchford says that in every situation, people become visibly more at ease after an interaction with one of the guide dogs.
"The atmosphere always changes, they're at the very least distracted from what's about to happen," she said.
"The children will be anxious. Even though they're with their parents, carer, lawyers or caseworker, they'll engage with the dog, they'll sit and pat the dog."
The atmosphere always changes, they're at the very least distracted from what's about to happen- Heather Letchford
A benefit of the program for the two volunteers is that they're now the owners of their two-year-old black labrador Mac.
For Ms Hannah, having a therapy dog at home has also been helpful for her own anxieties.
"Last year I was having to have a few blood tests because my cortisol levels were going up and up and up," Ms Hannah said.
"From the time he came in, they [levels] started dropping, so he's made a huge difference."
The mother and daughter enjoy doing their shifts at the courthouse together, as they see their dog helping those in need.
For Mrs Letchford, volunteering in the program has only solidified her ambitions to use animals as part of therapy practices in the future.
"Whatever I do, it will involve therapy dogs," Mrs Letchford said.
"A therapist will make a difference, and a dog will catalyse that and just expand the horizons."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.