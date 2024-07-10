Here ye! Wagga Shakespeare club celebrates 120 years in style

The world's oldest Shakespeare society has turned 120, celebrating the historic moment with costumes and authentic luncheon.
The Wagga Shakespeare Club started on July 4, 1904 and has run continuously ever since, as members commemorated the occasion at the Mantra Pavilion with an Elizabethan-style feast.
Neryl Quilty has been president for the last nine years and said the club began as a ladies only club.
"They might have been hard-working ladies at home and they wanted a ladies group, so men were excluded," Ms Quilty said.
"It was a group of ladies, mostly upper middle class, who had a love of literature, particularly Shakespeare, and wanted to have a bit of culture.
"It's never been a big club, I think 24 [members] has been the most and we got down recently to about 10, so we've been building up."
At 21, Balin Willis is one of the youngest members of the club. He found a love for Shakespeare as a teenager after being part of various shows in high school.
"What brought me to the Shakespeare Club was the fact that all these memories were all coming back to me," Mr Willis said.
"My favourite play... it's probably 'The Scottish Play' [Macbeth], that was the first play I saw and I was 15 years old."
Mr Willis says he was shocked, but honoured, to find out he was one of the youngest and newest members of the club, humbled he can carry on the legacy.
"I was pretty surprised, I just assumed that there were a few more younger members, like a few friends of mine who are in the school of arts, they're doing this as well," he said.
"It was still a pretty good experience for me just to recognise that at first, so it really brings me to believe that people both young and old can enjoy this."
In true Elizabethan style, the club decided make the birthday lunch as authentic as possible, only serving food that you would be able to get back in the day.
"A lot of the stuff was hands-on eating, pieces of meat, you probably ate it with your hands," Ms Quilty said.
"Forks did exist, you usually took your own knife to a luncheon, which of course could be very dangerous."
Alongside the lunch was a musical performance by composer and vocalist Leigh Ladd, who was invited to perform a Shakespearean composition.
"I didn't actually know at the time that I was going to write something," Mr Ladd said.
"I'd written one stanza for a voice and piano just as an experiment... so I wrote the rest of it.
"It's developed on the works of Shakespeare, this is actually work taken from Twelfth Night, which is actually my favourite Shakespeare play ... it's called Come Away Death."
Mr Ladd was joined by cellist Andrew Callaghan to perform after the lunch, only practising with Mr Callaghan a few times beforehand.
"I was delighted to hear that a few other musicians, so Andrew as well, said he liked it, he said it's good music."
