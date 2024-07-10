The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Sign of respect': Wagga retailers on extending Anzac Day restrictions

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated July 10 2024 - 6:39pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga RSL Club CEO Andrew Bell and president Jane Barnes, and Confetti Emporium owner Melanie Hamilton all agreed with the NSW Government's decision to extend Anzac Day retail trade restrictions. File pictures
Wagga RSL Club CEO Andrew Bell and president Jane Barnes, and Confetti Emporium owner Melanie Hamilton all agreed with the NSW Government's decision to extend Anzac Day retail trade restrictions. File pictures

The choice to extend retail trading restrictions on Anzac Day has been met positively by many in Wagga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.