'Sign of respect': Wagga retailers on extending Anzac Day restrictions

The choice to extend retail trading restrictions on Anzac Day has been met positively by many in Wagga.
Those involved with the RSL and hosting Anzac Day events see it as a respectful and honourable decision, with small business owners believing it is the right thing to do.
On Wednesday, NSW Premier Chris Minns announced from 2025 retail traders, such as supermarkets and fashion retailers, would be required to stay closed until midnight on April 25, instead of opening from 1pm as they currently do.
Mr Minns said no occasion could be more solemn or significant for Australians.
"As of next year, NSW will extend our retail trading restrictions across Anzac Day, to make sure our veterans are recognised and free to take part in services throughout the day," he said.
"It might be inconvenient for a few hours, but closing our biggest corporate shops for a single day is a small price to pay for living in a free and open democracy."
The restrictions do not apply to small businesses and business not considered retailers or with exemptions such as markets, cafes, chemists, newsagencies and takeaway restaurants, which will continue to remain open the entire day.
Wagga RSL Club CEO Andrew Bell said it was an "absolute sign of respect" for the people who serve Australia
"I think it's the best thing that's happened in a long time in relation to Anzac Day," he said.
New club president Jane Barnes agreed, calling the decision respectful.
A review into April 25 trading restrictions commenced last year and a public consultation period ran from September to October, with a majority of submissions supporting full-day restrictions.
Wagga RSL sub-Branch president Rod Cooper supported the decision.
"From where we sit, we think that it's such a very emotionally important day in the national fabric of our country," he said.
"It would be a good thing to have that day as a special day for all our families, our veterans and their families and our community."
RSL NSW president Mick Bainbridge said too often the pastoral needs of veteran, their friends and their families were overlooked.
"This is an opportunity for them to take time away from work on this special day to commemorate their service," he said.
For many Wagga small business retailers the extended restrictions won't change anything as they keep their doors shut for the whole day.
Confetti Emporium owner Melanie Hamilton said it was a good decision by the state government and she doesn't think it'll impact many local small businesses.
"We're already closed on Anzac Day out of respect for the soldiers," she said.
"We can't normally trade till after 1pm anyway, it's only half a day, so no we don't open anyway."
Some sole traders use the day to participate in Anzac Day services and commemorations, and see no need for their businesses to be in operation.
Acting Industrial Relations Minister Tara Moriarty said the state couldn't be half-hearted about Anzac Day, having restrictions just for dawn services, and not for afternoon and sunset services.
Veterans Minister David Harris said extending the restrictions ensured the sanctity of remembrance was given the status it deserved on Anzac Day.
