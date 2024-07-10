'It's a massive relief': Goannas forward avoids long stint on sidelines

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has received some good injury news regarding exciting young forward Jack Warden.
It was believed the teenager had torn his hamstring in their win over the weekend against Narrandera, which could've seen Warden stuck on the sidelines from anywhere from three to eight weeks.
Warden made the move to Melbourne over the off-season to attend Assumption College and has played four senior games for the Goannas so far around his school footy and GWS Giants Academy commitments.
Goannas coach Nelson Foley was delighted to announce that Warden had avoided any prolonged period on the sidelines.
"It's a massive relief," Foley said.
"What we initially thought was a torn hamstring seems to be just some severe tightness through some of the muscles around the hamstring.
"He's seen his physio a couple of times already this week and the reports coming back from there is he'll train on Thursday and we'll take it from there.
"He was a little tight pre-game just due to the amount of footy that he's played over the last month or two, so it's really pleasing for us but particularly for Jack with all the commitments that he's still got going on down in Victoria."
It's not all good news for the Goannas however as Foley also confirmed they will be without the services of key forward Dean Lord for the rest of the season.
Lord played three of the Goannas first four games of the season, before taking some time off for family reasons.
While it was initially expected he would make a return towards the start of June, Foley revealed they wouldn't be seeing the key forward for the rest of the season.
"We were really excited about what Dean would bring for us this year," he said.
"He's been a great addition to our club on and particularly off the field as well since he joined at the start of 2023.
"We lose Dean due to him getting accepted into the ACT Fire Brigade, which is a loss for Mangoplah football but it's a tremendous gain for Dean and his life.
"Whilst it's disappointing to lose him, we're thrilled for him that he gets that opportunity and we wish him nothing but the absolute best for his future."
The Goannas could make a few changes ahead of their clash against Leeton-Whitton this weekend with Xavier Moller to undergo a fitness test on Thursday night while Doug Arthur is also a chance of returning.
After getting off to a strong start when the two teams last met earlier in the year, the Goannas let themselves down after quarter time.
Foley confirmed he was hopeful of a more complete performance when they play host to the Crows on Saturday.
"It was probably one of the best quarters we've played all year out at Leeton in that first quarter," he said.
"But from then on we really let ourselves down and it was credit to Leeton as they're a really strong side this year.
"I think we've seen that with some of the results that they've been getting.
"Back at home this weekend, we love playing at Mangoplah and we are starting to get to the pointy end of the season.
"We are looking for some big performances over the next few weeks and really start to hone in on our gamestyle and what we are going to be looking like for finals.
"I'm expecting a big game from us this weekend."
