A day for Wagga's modern veterans to be commemorated, tell their stories

Services commemorating Australia's involvement in wars in the Middle East will be an opportunity to tell the story of contemporary veterans, a Wagga-based major believes.
NSW RSL has dedicated 11am on July 11 as a new commemoration date for Australian service men and women who served in the Middle East Area of Operations (MEAO), honouring those who have served the country and remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Officer Commanding Delta Company 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Major Jennifer White, said it was important to have the opportunity to tell her story and the story of those that served in the MEAO.
"I was in Afghanistan in a time when it was really dangerous and we really had to rely on each other to look after each other," she said.
"For me as a female serving member to be able to tell what it is to be a veteran, and a contemporary veteran, is important, because I don't think we have enough of that.
"I think when everyone thinks of a veteran they think of a World War II vet that's come back or a Vietnam vet that's come back, they don't actually understand that in our most recent wars that we have had everyone serving, not just Australia's sons."
Major White said to have a date commemorating the service of MEAO veterans was significant.
"For us to be able to reflect on our service and the service of those people that we lost is really important," she said.
"Everyone that I know is proud to be part of the history of the Anzac, but having our own day means that we get to remember what we went through when we were overseas.
"For me while I was over there, I had quite unique opportunities to go on patrol and to interact with the village people, to play with the little children.
"I had opportunities to really see the human side of war and for me it's really important to be able to tell that part of the story as well."
It has been more than 20 years since Australians were first deployed in the Middle East in response to the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Australian military personnel and civilian staff from various agencies took part in campaigns across the MEAO between 2001 and 2021.
More than 40,000 Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel served and supported Australia's commitment to MEAO operations.
It was all brought to a close on July 11, 2021 when then-Defence Minister Peter Dutton confirmed all ADF personnel had departed Afghanistan.
The nation's longest war came with great sacrifice, as 41 lives were lost in Afghanistan and two lives lost in Iraq and Kuwait.
Of those who returned, many brought home long-lasting physical and mental trauma.
Wagga RSL sub-Branch president Rod Cooper said formally commemorating MEAO servicemen and women fits with the nation's traditions of honouring all veterans and their service.
"Tomorrow's service, we'll mount the catafalque party. We will have Major Jennifer White, who will be our keynote speaker ... we're very grateful that she's given up her time to support this day," he said.
"The Kapooka band will be here ... and Last Post and rouse [will be played] .... and for those attending a light snack at the Riverina Veterans Hub in Baylis Street."
Major White said the Riverina has a long history with serving personnel and hopes the community will come out to help commemorate the day.
The service begins in the Victory Memorial Gardens at 11am on July 11.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.