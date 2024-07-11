Entering the history books at the inaugural Riverina Readers Festival

Calling all lovers of reading - the inaugural Riverina Readers Festival is inviting bookworms to meet authors and chat all things books.
President of the Riverina Readers Festival Melissa Fattore, who previously worked at Collins Booksellers, using her connections to meet the rest of the committee members and make her festival dreams a reality.
They come true this weekend with a jam-packed schedule boasting six panels covering book genres such as romance, crime fiction and food.
"The fact that we all have a shared passion and joy of reading is what keeps driving us and helps us move forward," she said.
"There will be question and answer segments at the end of each panel and interview, then each author will be present at a signing table after their discussion ... people will be able to individually go up and interact with the authors to get their books signed."
Julia Levitina is the award winning author of The Girl From Moscow and will be joining other writers like Sophie Hanson and Gundagai-raised Michael Robotham for the one-day event.
She lived in Russia behind the Iron Curtain until 1991 and books played a huge role in her life, allowing her to experience the world through words on a page.
Ms Levitina will be at the Let's Rewind for a Moment panel with Mary-Anne O'Connor, Kate Mildenhall and Karen Viggers to talk all things historical fiction.
"The fact that all these amazing writers are driving, flying and taking trains and coming means that we do want to meet readers," Ms Levitina said.
"Writing is a very solitary occupation... when you talk to readers, it's amazing to hear what they found out for themselves, what they learned and also the discoveries they made and sometimes it's not what you think at all."
"We want this festival to happen and we are really really grateful to the people behind it."
Jennie Burns, secretary of the Readers Festival, says she's excited to see how the audience will interact with each other and the panels on the weekend.
"It's going to engage discussion and it's good to be able to have a debate on different elements of the book," Ms Burns said.
"Which element spoke to you may not be the element that speaks to me, so I'm sure we'll have some very interesting discussions on Saturday."
Ms Burns says that ticket pre-sales have exceeded expectations, pleased to see how the public has embraced the festival after 18 months of planning.
"What is really encouraging for us to know that there's a demand, there's a need in the community and it wasn't being met previously," she said.
Ms Fattore hopes Saturday's event at the playhouse will be an intimate affair, offering a chance for avid readers of all abilities to get involved in the one day event.
"Not only is the Playhouse a fully accessible building with wheelchair access, but it also has hearing loop for anyone hard of hearing.
"We're actually going to have talk to text captioning taking place for each panel and that font is actually going to be in dyslexia friendly font.
"We are trying to ensure that every single person who attends our event can enjoy, feel supported and feel welcomed in this space and to this festival."
The event will run from 9.10am to 5pm at the CSU Riverina Playhouse on Saturday July 13. To purchase tickets and see the full lineup of authors, visit the Riverina Readers Festival website.
