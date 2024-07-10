Drivers fined, car's plates confiscated after caught twice in 48 hours

A southern Riverina man has lost the registration plates of his car for three months after police clocked it well over the speed limit twice in 48 hours.
The owner of the Ford Falcon was the second 21-year-old man to be caught at high speed behind the wheel of the sedan, which first came to the attention of Deniliquin highway patrol officers on July 3.
Police were patrolling the Cobb Highway on the Wednesday morning after receiving a number of driving complaints about a black Ford Falcon, they said.
Officers allege the vehicle was clocked at 128kmh in a 100kmh zone at 6.28am.
It was stopped and the driver - a 21-year-old red P-plater who is limited to 90kmh under his licence conditions - was fined $1097 for speeding and had his driving privileges revoked for three months.
According to police, the same sedan was again detected at high speed - this time at 145kmh on the 100kmh Cobb Highway - at the same time of day two mornings later.
"This driver was the registered owner of the vehicle, and he was issued with an infringement notice for P1 exceed speed over 45kph ($2959) and his driver's license was suspended for six months," police said.
"The vehicle's number plates were also confiscated for three months."
