Teenage Griffith defender bounces back after early season injury setback

Not even an early season injury setback has derailed the rise of 17-year-old Griffith defender Will Vaessen.
Vaessen broke his nose in the Swans round five loss to Turvey Park which resulted in the teenager spending roughly a month on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.
It was an unfortunate blow for the young defender, however Vaessen said he was able to find the positives from the incident.
"It was tough obviously," Vaessen said.
"But it was also a bit of a wake up call to realise these boys come in hard to a contest and they don't mess around.
"It was good because I was still around the club and I was able to see what needs to be done from a spectator's point of view instead of just playing."
Heading into the clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this weekend, Vaessen has played seven senior games this season which adds to the sole first grade appearance he made in 2023.
Vaessen said he's been enjoying the challenge this year of playing senior footy and going up against some quality opponents.
"It's been good," he said.
"I did play a bit of ressies last year so I was getting used to the bigger bodies, but it's just a lot quicker as a game.
"It depends what team you are versing as well, but you can really see what teams are putting in the work compared to others and I'm enjoying it a lot.
"I was out for a couple of weeks with the nose, but it's been a good learning curve coming from not as good footy in the 17's."
Vaessen has shown plenty of promise in his first full year of senior footy and agreed the experience has resulted in him developing as a player.
"Oh yeah definitely," he said.
"With the skill aspect there's a lot more pressure obviously to hit your kicks and handballs.
"As much as some people don't enjoy pressure, it makes you care more about your game and pick up on the small things that you can correct and really improve."
Having made his senior debut last year, Vaessen revealed it was a huge goal of his over the pre-season to secure a spot in the first grade side this season.
"Yeah it definitely was," he said.
"I knew there was a couple of boys leaving so there was a couple of doors opening up.
"I really tried to do my best and with such a young group coming through a lot of the other boys were quite hungry, so it was good to be able to push each other."
The Swans currently sit sixth on the ladder entering their clash with the Lions and Vaessen conceded it hasn't been the strongest start to the year for the club.
"From the club's side it's been a pretty mediocre start," he said.
"We have our games like the last time we played Ganmain we started very strong, but I think it's just the consistency throughout the games.
"We go through the highs and lows and sometimes with a young group it's when we hit those lows you can really feel it.
"As much as we are a young group, we are really building as a team and I think we are on for a hot finish to the season."
The Lions have yet to drop a game this season and Vaessen knows the Swans are in for a tough challenge on Saturday.
"We fought really well last time," he said.
"I think everyone was disappointed with the loss but we saw the potential our team had.
"Hopefully we compete strongly with having it at our home ground this time as well.
"I didn't play last time against Ganmain, so hopefully I can make a bit of a difference and I think some of the other boys are a bit healthier coming off the bye week as well."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.