Little player, big dreams: Hayes impresses to earn national accolade

Georgie Hayes has always loved rugby union.
Part of the first local girls tackle competition back in 2020 the now 15-year-old has continued to push through the ranks.
Her latest accolade, selection in the Australian Schoolgirls under 16s Sevens Merit Team.
Selected after a stellar performance with ACT at the Australian Schools Rugby Championships on the Sunshine Coast, Hayes was overwhelmed by her selection.
"I was quite shocked, I was nearly in tears when I was shaking their hands," Hayes said.
"It was quite exciting and I was a bit shocked to be honest because I was in the 18s, so I didn't think they would see me.
"I think it was quite hard for me to shine [during the tournament] because there was previous Australian players in the NSW and Queensland teams that were just so good to play against.
"I just tried my best and somehow got in."
The Wagga Crow has dreams of continuing to pursue high level rugby and would like to make a career as a player.
With her name now in the merit side, she has eyes on playing for Australia one day.
Sevens is her preferred format, enjoying the space having less people on field provides her with.
Taking the field in a variety of formats, it can be a mental battle increasing or reducing players on the field.
An avid touch football player throughout the summer, she said keeping a ball in her hands year-round has helped her game immensely.
With just six players on a field when playing touch, it has worked wonders for helping her find and hold structure when playing sevens.
"I usually play touch football in the second half of the year, in summer, and that keeps me going," she said.
"It helps with my eyesight, trying to get into holes and trying to get other people into holes, and my passing skills."
Hayes is often one of the smallest girls on the field, add in being a bottom age contender in last week's championships and she was facing players plenty bigger than her.
But it's nothing a good pump up playlist can't prepare her for.
"I'm usually the smallest," she said.
"I get a bit nervous but I always play some songs and that gets me in the mood to play.
"There's a range of things [on my playlist] anything that has a beat to it is good."
With just a handful of games left in the Southern Inland Rugby Union season, Hayes is preparing to wrap up with the Crows for the year.
A member of the Southern Sports Academy rugby squad and involved with the Brumbies, Hayes continues to jump on every pathway opportunity presented.
As one of the smallest football codes in the country however, pathways are still developing.
Keeping her name in the heads of selectors moving forward will be key to her progression.
But for now, she's just enjoying playing footy.
"We're getting more interest in the girls game, it's definitely getting better," she said.
"It's going well for the moment, if some would transfer from league to union that would be great."
1 QLD Maroon - Aaliya Lama (Kings Christian College), 2 Lloydies - Aamira Renouf (Caloundra State High School), 3 NSW Blue - Annika Mcarthy (Hunter Sports High School), 4 Lloydies - EllaZae Elers (Hunter Sports High School), 5 NSW Blue - Georgia Wansey (St Andrews Cathedral School), 6 ACT - Georgina Hayes (Mater Dei), 7 QLD Maroon - Kaia Skeen (Wavell State High School), 8 NSW Blue - Lusiana Vesicula (Kingsgrove High School), 9 QLD White - Poppy Gibbons (The Glennie School), 10 NSW Blue - Shekinah Bainivalu (Westfields Sports High School), 11 NSW Blue - Sienna Sullivan (Dubbo College South Campus), 12 Lloydies - Taliah Anderson (Keebra Park State High School)
