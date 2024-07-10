'It's absolutely amazing': Tigers make donation to Wagga RSL sub-branch

Wagga Tigers has donated $5000 to the Wagga RSL sub-branch following the auction of special one-off ANZAC Day guernseys
The Tigers donned the guernseys back in round three against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and later auctioned them off post-match.
Sub-branch president Rod Cooper was blown away with the generosity from the club to donate such a large amount of money.
"I can honestly tell you when we got the news, I was in stunned silence," Cooper said.
"I couldn't believe that a group of young people like this would put all that effort in to raise that much money to give to us to support veterans in our community.
"It's absolutely amazing and it's superb what they've done, you just can't put words on it.
"To think they would do that off their own bat and own volition and come to us and say we're doing this for you, it's just great.
"We are very appreciative of what they've done and we commend them for the spirit which is really like mateship and comradeship and helping others out which is part of our fabric as a nation and a sub-branch."
Tigers president Chris Flanigan was delighted to donate the money to the sub-branch and he noted that the majority of the auction winners were the first grade players that wore the guernseys.
"Yeah it's good," Flanigan said.
"The players are the ones that dug deep in their pockets and they got behind the cause.
"It's something that we do as a footy club, whether it be the indigenous jumpers or the ANZAC jumpers it's not about us making money as a footy club to go back into the club.
"It's about putting back into the community, it's really good to be behind it and support the local RSL."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.