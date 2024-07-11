'Potential life-saver': Hopes community will respond to emergency team call

A Riverina community won't be getting a bricks-and-mortar station staffed by paramedics but has been asked to have a say on a new volunteer emergency response team.
NSW Ambulance has confirmed a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be established at The Rock, pending on the outcome of community consultation.
A spokesperson for the service said the town met the criteria for a CERT, after Lockhart mayor Greg Verdon and Member for Wagga Joe McGirr both indicated the NSW government had earmarked the town as a potential recipient.
"Establishing a CERT takes around 12 to 24 months, including community consultation, procurement of an NSW Ambulance marked response vehicle and a 12-month training program for the volunteers," the spokesperson said.
"Once established, CERT volunteers undertake monthly training which requires the identification of a suitable training facility within the local community."
Lockhart Shire councillor James Walker, who volunteers for the RFS, said The Rock has a strong volunteering culture and he was excited to see how the town rallied together to provide the service.
"That's good about being in a small community, we're looking after each other and I think it (the CERT) will work, I just hope that we get the support that we need," Cr Walker said.
Despite the high rate of volunteers at The Rock, Cr Walker holds concerns about stretching the existing services too far, and hopes to see new faces help out if the CERT gets under way.
"I think there are probably people interested, that we would get a few extra volunteers, but most of the load's going to fall on the existing volunteers that already do the emergency services, I'm guessing," he said.
"You can probably get volunteer burn out a bit too, there's a lot of training now with all this volunteering."
Howlong is one of three NSW towns that has a CERT and its volunteer emergency response team began operating in October last year.
Federation Council mayor Patrick Bourke said having the CERT in the town had boosted its health support options.
"You're filling that gap between the accident and an ambulance turning up, like it's potentially a life-saver," Mr Bourke said.
"I think there's about 12 or 13 in the group, they're all trained up as first-aiders to be first responders.
"If a community is lucky enough and has people that are really willing and able to do it, it's just amazing."
NSW Ambulance said an additional 500 rural and regional paramedics would join its ranks over the next four years, with consultation to be undertaken with unions and local staff regarding additional paramedics in the Murrumbidgee.
The extra paramedics are part of the $1.76 billion Strategic Infrastructure Team (SWIFT) program aimed at boosting and transforming NSW Ambulance front-line services.
The SWIFT program is also delivering more than 2500 staff, 30 new stations and hundreds more ambulances across NSW over the coming years.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.