Classic charm in stunningly effortless home

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 3
Tucked away in the charming Turvey Park neighbourhood, this stunning home effortlessly blends classic charm with modern upgrades.
Whether you're looking for your dream home, an investment property or a canvas to make your own, this versatile gem caters to a wide range of buyers.
The high ornate ceilings, polished timber flooring and original fireplaces add to the home's classic charm.
The home boasts three large bedrooms, each featuring fresh new carpet and window shutters, with two of the bedrooms offering built-in wardrobes with quality hinged doors.
The stylish, renovated, light-filled kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop and an electric oven, perfect for both everyday cooking and entertaining.
All three bedrooms are serviced by the modern bathroom plus a second toilet off the laundry.
The living and dining area is a bright, inviting space which opens out to the backyard through beautiful French doors.
This seamless indoor-outdoor flow is perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home.
Recent upgrades to the home include three gas furnace heaters, two split systems and an evaporative cooler, ensuring year-round comfort regardless of the season.
The east-facing rear veranda is a standout feature, gathering precious sun rays and providing a great spot for morning coffee or an afternoon barbecue.
The property's exterior is just as impressive, with a lock-up remote garage offering drive-through access to a second shed.
