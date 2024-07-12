Stately home with modern interiors

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Whether you enjoy entertaining friends or have a growing family, this House of the Week is the perfect place for you.
This expansive five-bedroom home, set on an 834-square-metre allotment in the prestigious suburb of Tatton, offers something for the entire family.
Selling agent Chloe Chamberlain said this beautiful brick home is perfect for the growing or extended family, offering a blend of comfort, luxury and practicality.
"My favourite part of the home is how the living areas seamlessly flow through from the spacious front entry area to the open plan living/dining and kitchen," Chloe said.
The current owners have had this home for eight years, and located in a prestigious suburb of Wagga, Chloe said this home is priced affordably.
Upon entering you are greeted by a spacious entryway that flows into a light-filled formal lounge room area, creating an inviting atmosphere.
The centrally-located kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with gas cooking, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and lots of cupboard space making meal preparation a breeze.
The massive tiled open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining, featuring brand-new sheer curtains which add a touch of elegance to the space.
The master bedroom features a ceiling fan, an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in robe, providing a private and comfortable retreat.
The three other bedrooms are equipped with built-in robes and ceiling fans. The main bathroom is well-appointed with a bath, shower and vanity along with a separate toilet.
The home is set up with ducted evaporative cooling, ducted gas heating and a reverse cycle split system in the main family room.
The enclosed back patio area equipped with a freestanding gas cooktop, ideal for outdoor gatherings and barbeques.
The backyard, with plenty of space for children and pets to run and grow, is low maintenance and comes with an irrigation system, ensuring it stays lush and green with minimal effort. A sparkling inground saltwater swimming pool with an undercover gazebo adds a touch of luxury.
The property includes a 5x3m powered garden shed, ideal for storage or as a workspace for various projects, and a 3.2kW solar system. Make the most of a double lock up garage with both internal and rear yard access.
Chloe said the potential market rent for this property is between $790 and $840 per week, "reflecting its excellent condition, extensive features and prime location".
