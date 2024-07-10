Not proving anything: Nev's ditching beer o'clock for a good cause

Sharing a couple of beers with workmates after knock-off is a common habit for many workers, but one Wagga man is determined to stick out a month without a sip.
Neville Little says that those who know him know he loves a "Jack", but alcohol is something he'd give up in a heartbeat if it's to support a good cause.
"I normally have a few every afternoon," the tow truck driver said.
"I did it all for raising money for cancer, I'm not worried about proving anything."
Mr Little is participating in Dry July, a fundraising challenge that raises money for people affected by cancer.
Participants sign up to have an alcohol-free July.
Mr Little is no stranger to cancer - both his parents have had cancer, his mother-in-law passed away to cancer, and other members of his family have had skin cancer.
"Everyone reckons I couldn't do it, but I was like 'alright, let's do it'," he said.
For Mr Little, the first week of Dry July was a struggle as he had to miss out on drinking socially with friends.
But as he enters the second week of the challenge, he said the challenge is becoming easier.
"It's more just socialising," he said.
"We normally have a couple of beers after work, so it's just the missing out."
Across Wagga, there are 76 people doing Dry July this year.
After nine days, and they've raised over $10,000 for cancer research and services.
Although there are still three weeks to go, the numbers are shy of last year's figures which saw 120 Wagga participants raise $36,400.
Fellow Dry July fundraiser Erin McKelvie is giving up grog for her good friend Anna who was diagnosed with bowel cancer last year.
Ms McKelvie did Dry July in 2023, but this year she's selected Bowel Cancer Australia as her nominated charity.
"We've been friends since kindergarten, so it was a big shock, but she's going really well - she's a trooper," Ms McKelvie said.
"We're hoping everything keeps going that way."
The Wagga mum has shared her fundraiser to all her family and friends who have been quick to throw in their support.
For Ms McKelvie, giving up alcohol has not been a major challenge as she prefers to drink occasionally.
"I don't have to drink to have a good time," she said.
Almost 30,000 Australians are participating in Dry July this year.
Together they have raised more than $3.8 million for various organisations.
"Funds raised through the Dry July campaign are distributed to local and national cancer organisations across Australia," a spokesperson from Dry July foundation said.
"These organisations provide support services to cancer patients, their families, and carers."
Donations for participants can be made by searching their names through the Dry July website.
