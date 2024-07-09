Nun who divided a nation: New take on tale that 'put Wagga on the map'

When Irish historian Jeff Kildea first heard the famous story about a runaway nun from a Wagga convent, he knew he needed to write a book about it.
But he didn't realise that it would take 26 years and a "totally ridiculous article" to finally put pen to paper and publish Sister Liguori: The Nun who Divided a Nation.
"Every now and again, it attracts people's attention, but it never had the full treatment that I've given it, I was sort of determined to put it all out there," he said.
"If people want to debate it, at least there's the facts there now that tell the full story."
Dr Kildea's new book tells the story of 20-year-old Presentation Sister Liguori (Brigid Partridge) who fled the Mount Erin convent fearful she was being poisoned by her mother superior, in 1920.
She fled to a protestant order in Orange, was later arrested as a lunatic, then sued a Bishop for damages.
The saga sparked what Dr Kildea believes was a huge sectarian divide across Australia.
"You've got people in Parliament, MPs, sort of threatening to punch each other out, and you had in Coolamon and Marrar, there were riots," he said.
"It just really got out of hand and that's what attracted me to it."
The University of NSW academic was amazed that such an incident could trigger national and international publicity, and "put Wagga on the map".
He said the story has continued to come up in the media, despite the story being more than 100 years old.
In 2023, a Sydney Morning Herald article about Sister Liguori prompted Dr Kildea to finally get to work on his own book about the "nun on the run".
The SMH article presented the idea that Brigid Partridge had fled the convent because she had become pregnant by a clergyman and had refused to relinquish the child.
But Dr Kildea disagreed.
"Some person contacted the Sydney Morning Herald and she said that her father or grandfather had been told certain things, the sort of hearsay upon hearsay," the historian said.
"And so I thought, it's about time to tell the true history of Sister Liguori."
While Dr Kildea believes it created major religious divides, he sees the story as a "simple incident" that was blown up by the public, churches and politics.
"At one level, it's the problems of a young woman who realises that she no longer has a vocation," he said.
"She no longer can live the religious life and sort of feels trapped.
"She got thrust into this vortex of these big forces fighting each other in the centuries-old dispute between Protestants and Catholics."
While he doesn't believe Catholic and Protestant sectarianism is as prevalent in Australian society today, he believes the same story plays out in other contexts.
"You've got people who identify as Protestant or Catholic being antagonistic towards each other and it affected the social harmony just in the way we're seeing at the present time of the war in Gaza," Dr Kildea said.
"So that's a universal story ... it just looks different in different eras."
He believes the story is a tragedy, but does offer a lesson for people today.
"We've got to be very careful that we don't allow personal issues to become part of somebody's two-warring-sides battles to be fought," Dr Kildea said.
Launched in Sydney on July 9, Sister Liguori: The Nun who Divided a Nation was published by Connor Court Publishing and can be purchased online.
