The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nun who divided a nation: New take on tale that 'put Wagga on the map'

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
Updated July 10 2024 - 12:39pm, first published July 9 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author and historian Jeff Kildea has published a non-fiction history book about Sister Liguori who fled a Wagga convent in 1920 and sparked a sectarian division. Pictures supplied
Author and historian Jeff Kildea has published a non-fiction history book about Sister Liguori who fled a Wagga convent in 1920 and sparked a sectarian division. Pictures supplied

When Irish historian Jeff Kildea first heard the famous story about a runaway nun from a Wagga convent, he knew he needed to write a book about it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser, based in Wagga. She loves keeping people in the loop about what's going on around them, and getting to the bottom of a good story. Got a lead - big or small? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.