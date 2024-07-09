Mum's fight to stop sick daughter 'fading away'

When Julie Quade's daughter Kiara suddenly began losing her appetite, the mum-of-seven knew something wasn't quite right.
Kiara first stopped eating 15 months ago and has lost 21 kilograms since. She and mum Julie have been on a journey of health consults with various specialists in Wagga and now, as Jeremy Eager reports, they are looking to overseas for help.
In other news, choosing to seek justice through the legal system is not always the next step for victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.
Emily Anderson has spoken with a child sex abuse survivor, a former cop and a court advocate, who all agree that the court process does not guarantee closure and healing.
In sport, Matt Malone reports a Wagga stable has been left devastated after losing one of the city's most promising racehorses, three-year-old Underpants, due to a severe case of pneumonia.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
