Good for farms, not good for crowds: Rain keeps ice skaters off rink

Wagga's recent wet weather has kept crowds at home but has delighted farmers, as the city experiences its wettest July day in years.
Just over 12 millimetres was recorded between 9am on Monday and 9am on Tuesday, with showers continuing to fall and further rain expected for the rest of the week.
The Festival of W ice skating rink is open to the air and while it hasn't been ruined due to the wet weather, attendance numbers have taken a hit.
"The rain just sits on top like it would on a concrete path, then the rain re-freezes," rink manager Mark, who chose not to provide a surname, said.
"If you only get a little bit of rain, then a break, it freezes straight away, but if it rains constantly obviously it can't freeze until it stops raining.
"[Numbers] have been pretty quiet but that's because people don't want to skate in the rain, the ones who want to can. If it was the second week people would've still came in the rain."
Local Land Services team leader for agricultural extension Michael Campbell has welcomed the recent showers across the region.
"It's actually quite good soaking rain and that's what we need to fill out soil moisture profiles ... all the other rain that falls for the rest of July will actually do some good for us," Mr Campbell said.
"If people didn't spread urea this time, there's a good opportunity now that we've got this rain that we'll actually have a bit of growth."
Mr Campbell, who is also a beef farmer in Adelong, said the rain has given them hope but they need more, amid concerns about what the rest of winter looks like weatherwise.
"We need more rain, this does not get us out of trouble," he said.
"People still need to be keeping their plans in place as to what happens in we don't get any more rain in July ... just one rainfall event like this doesn't change the whole season."
Christie Johnson from the Bureau of Meteorology said the rainfall was associated with an upper low pressure system that developed over South Australia last week, bringing the first major rain Wagga has seen in weeks.
"It's obviously not a record, but the last time we saw rain that heavy was back in May," Ms Johnson said.
"The last time we had this much rainfall in July was back in 2021, so it's probably the wettest July day for a couple of years."
The bureau has predicted Wagga could see up to seven millimetres fall throughout the rest of the week, but any wet weather is hit and miss.
"That looks more significant for Wagga perhaps into Friday, although it does kind of weaken and dive southwards so it's going to be patchy rainfall," Ms Johnson said.
As for Mr Campbell, a bit of rain won't stop him from popping on the skates for a stint out on the ice rink.
"You've got to live a little bit, everyone is so worried about the rain, get outside and enjoy life," he said.
