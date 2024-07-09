Hogg tried to be her sister, but her netball took off once she was herself

When she was younger, Isabel Hogg tried to be her sister.
Now, she prefers to be herself.
Following in the footsteps of high achieving siblings can be difficult and for a while Hogg tried to emulate the success of her older sister Flynn.
But as she got older and moved into representative and higher level netball opportunities, she realised she didn't need to emulate anyone else.
"At the start when I first got into representative netball I wanted to be just like her," Hogg said.
"I wanted shoot like her, wanted to play just like her, but I came to realise you're your own individual, so you play how you want to play."
Through playing as herself, and herself only, Hogg quickly climbed through the ranks, earning her first A grade selection for Lockhart at 14-years-old.
Under then-coach Jemima Norbury, Hogg said it was the perfect introduction to A grade netball for such a young player.
With plenty of older heads and maternal figures within the team, she said the playing group took her under their wings and eased her into the top grade.
Striking the balance between competition and fun was key, and it's something the 18-year-old feels has been captured well at North Wagga this season too.
"[North Wagga] are a team where you have fun but it's still competitive, so if you do something wrong, you have a laugh about it," she said.
"Being in a team that's winning, it's scary but it's so exciting.
"To think we could be in a grand final this year, and get to have all the fun that comes with that, but at training we're still learning so much, but having fun."
Hogg said striking that balance is essential to success.
"I'm very about not being serious all the time," she said.
"You want to have fun when you're playing."
It's a philosophy A grade coach, and sister, Flynn Hogg has brought to the club.
While she enjoys playing alongside her older sister, for the most part their on-court relationship is only as players.
"I really like having Flynn as a coach," she said.
"I feel like most people would be like, 'oh I don't want a sister as a coach' but I feel like she doesn't treat me as a sister when we're on the court, even at training I still get treated the same as everyone else."
Though she's moved past trying to emulate her sister's game, stepping into her shoes last season was difficult for the teenager.
Sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury last July, the pressure was on when Hogg took to the court.
"When she did her Achilles I was the backup shooter of the team," she said.
"The game she did it, when I went on, that's when it first realised I'm going to have to be doing this every week, like I've got big shoes to fill."
Shoes she filled well, with the support of her teammates and coaching staff.
Encouragement from those she works under the ring with across both last and this season has kept Hogg's performances getting better.
Thirteen games into the season North Wagga currently have a perfect record, though Hogg said it's not an easy run home for the Saints.
Confident in what they can put on court, their five last games include the four clubs currently set to make finals with them.
Hogg hopes coming up against them in the lead up to finals will be a blessing not a curse.
"Going fresh into finals we'll know what we can do against them, so I think that will be of benefit," she said.
With Temora up this weekend, she is anticipating a tight game with the former premiers.
Surprised at how well they performed during their round three win over the Kangaroos, Hogg anticipates a tighter match this time around.
