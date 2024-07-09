Up close and personal with dangers of the deep, Shark Dive hits Wagga stage

Fancy a dive with a great white shark without getting wet?
Erth Visual and Physical Inc. has brought their three-day show Shark Dive to the stages of the Wagga Civic Theatre in time for the school holidays.
Rose Maher works with Erth as a puppeteer and is helping to install and direct the interactive show while it's in Wagga.
"Shark Dive is a beautiful immersive experience, where it's actually the first of its kind in the world," Ms she said.
"You get to experience what it's like to dive with a great white shark, now that's an experience that most adults probably wouldn't even have in their lifetime.
"The work is very much about the beauty of the shark, as opposed to the story that we have told for many years, that she's terrible or she's frightening."
Marketing and education officer at the Civic Theatre, Tracy Simmons, said Shark Dive is an experience no-one has seen at the theatre before, staff included.
"Our typical event, people will buy a ticket and come in a seat and watch a performance on stage, but this is quite different because the participants really are part of the experience," Ms Simmons said.
"It's a perfect experience for children, particularly those who don't like to sit still for an hour and watch a performance.
The show uses blue lighting and haze to set the mood, with divers wearing headphones to further immerse themselves in the underwater world.
Divers pick between two audio tracks and can choose to play it safe or take a risk, as they come face to face with the great white.
"When you play it safe you really do get to experience her [the shark's] majesty, but to take a risk there is a little bit more spine tingling of an experience," Ms Maher said.
The show is the brainchild of Erth's artistic director Scott Wright and has evolved over the years.
"It was dreamt up about 10 years ago, this idea of could you give people the experience of meeting in a natural space with sharks, without them having to go there," he said.
"Erth's work is about conservation and so how could we increase people's love and awe in the natural world without having to consume it or interrupt the world that they live in.
"We've engaged three emerging artists here in Wagga, so for over the last four days we've been training them up to be able to use our puppets and perform with us."
Dives run for 40 minutes each and will be held between 10am and 4.15pm on July 10 to 12, with a maximum of 25 people per dive.
Two low sensory sessions will also run during the day.
Contact the Civic Theatre box office for more information.
