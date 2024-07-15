Seniors: protect health as illnesses rise Advertising Feature

MPHN encourages seniors to book vaccinations with their doctor, local pharmacy, or Aboriginal Medical Service (AMS). Picture Shutterstock.

We're seeing reports that influenza and COVID transmission in the community is increasing, while respiratory syncytial virus remains at high levels. - Narelle Mills

Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) is encouraging seniors to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses such as influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this winter.

MPHN's Acting CEO Narelle Mills said vaccines are an important way to reduce the risk of serious illness and help ensure Murrumbidgee residents have a healthy and enjoyable winter season.

"Respiratory illnesses can lead to severe health complications, especially as we get older and our immune system weakens," Ms Mills said.

"We're seeing reports that influenza and COVID transmission in the community is increasing, while respiratory syncytial virus remains at high levels.

"Vaccination helps prevent severe illness and complications, especially in seniors who are at higher risk due to their age and potential underlying health conditions."

Getting a flu vaccine is recommended for everyone aged six months and over. The flu vaccine is free for children aged 6 months to under 5 years, pregnant women, First Nations people aged 6 months and over, anyone aged 65 years or older, and people with serious health conditions, including heart disease, chronic lung conditions (including severe asthma), kidney and liver disease, and diabetes.

COVID-19 is still a significant health risk. A free COVID-19 vaccination is also recommended for everyone 65 years or older at least every 12 months. For everyone 75 years and older, it is recommended every six months.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes respiratory infections, and older adults are at a higher risk of developing serious complications. An RSV vaccine called Arexvy is available for those aged 60 years and older who may be at higher risk.



Speak to your doctor or pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine, whether it is recommended for you, and the associated cost as this vaccine is not free.

"In addition, practicing healthy habits like regular hand washing and sanitising, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you're feeling unwell will contribute to reducing the spread of illness," Ms Mills said.

MPHN encourages seniors to book vaccinations with their doctor, local pharmacy, or Aboriginal Medical Service (AMS).