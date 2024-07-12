New directors set to continue the Bush & Campbell legacy Advertising Feature

Bush & Campbell Accountants have welcomed two new Directors in Chartered Accountants Daniel Smith and Alex McCormack. Picture supplied.

Local accounting firm Bush & Campbell have welcomed two new Directors in Chartered Accountants Daniel Smith and Alex McCormack. Both have ascended through the ranks, embodying a dedication to the firm's ongoing prosperity and growth.

Like most of Bush & Campbell's Directors, Alex was part of the successful cadetship program, having started with the firm straight out of school and completing his university degree locally through Charles Sturt University before progressing through to the Chartered Accountants program. He sees his new role as a small part of the firm's larger story.

"I consider myself incredibly fortunate," Alex remarked. "Bush & Campbell has served the region for more than 110 years, and both Daniel and I are mindful of upholding the standards set by those before us. I'm looking forward to continuing to service and deliver results for our clients.

"Our business has seen a lot of growth over the past few years and the fact that we've had one director in Amanda Powell recently retire and two directors appointed is a good indication we're travelling in the right direction. Our cadetship program is a part of that success, and we will proudly continue to invest in the program to ensure our people succeed and locals have access to great opportunities in our industry."

Following a similar pathway, Daniel also trained as a cadet with Bush & Campbell before spending three years in Melbourne. In 2020 Daniel returned to the firm and has no hesitations.

"When Directors Mathew Smith and David Rosetta asked me to come on board as a Director, I accepted straight away. I've always wanted to help people and I can definitely do that in this role, especially at Bush & Campbell where client service is at the heart of what we do," Daniel said.

"The beauty of this place is that we have many exceptional people at the firm, with a variety of experiences and knowledge to tackle any challenge. Our firm takes a team approach, with everyone collaborating to assist our clients in achieving their financial and lifestyle goals. We really embrace that commitment to helping our clients, and though things are always changing in this industry, we have the resources, dedication and collaborative approach to get the best outcome for our clients."

Fellow Director David Rosetta highlighted the firm's reputation as trusted advisors and affirmed Alex and Daniel's suitability to uphold and build upon this legacy.



"We are thrilled to welcome Alex and Daniel as Directors," David said.

