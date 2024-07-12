'CEO Challenge' sparks pyjama plans for Milestones

Four local Milestones Early Learning Centres have taken up their company's CEO Challenge: to raise the most funds for children in Foster Care by supporting the National Pyjama Foundation fundraising event on Friday July 19.
They've also put an invitation out to trainees, educators and teachers working in other centres locally:
"If you're ready for a new job and you're successful in applying for a job with us in July, we'll donate $50 to The Pyjama Foundation in your name!" Rebecca Bell, Milestone's Area Manager, said.
Rachelle Cahill, Centre Manager at Milestones Early Learning Forest Hill, is hoping to come out on top.
"The centre which raises the most money for The Pyjama Foundation will have its donation matched by our CEO Tim (of Affinity Education Group, the company which runs Milestones Early Learning Centres), and we're hoping one of us will be the winner," Rachelle said.
"Our company values include having serious fun, living the team spirit and going above and beyond, so we think this will be a great way for our team to enjoy themselves with the children and families, all for a great cause."
Milestones Early Learning Forest Hill will be joined by sister centres at Lake Albert, Ashmont and Wagga Wagga, where the teams and children are already planning lots of PJ activities.
"This is Affinity's third year to participate nationally in The Pyjama Foundation fundraising - as a company we've almost raised $50,000 and we know this year will be incredible," Bec said.
With more than 200 local families on the waitlist at Milestones Early Learning Centres in the region, Bec is advertising a number of open roles and welcoming application from Directors, qualified educators and teachers, cooks and sector specialists.
"We promise to help you realise your potential - and together we will do the same for our children," Bec said.
To view the available positions at Milestones Early Learning go online to the website at careers.affinityeducation.com.au/jobs/search and then search for Wagga Wagga.
