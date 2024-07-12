The Daily Advertiser
'CEO Challenge' sparks pyjama plans for Milestones

July 13 2024 - 4:30am
Milestones Forrest Hill. BACK: Rachelle Cahill holding Riley Gilpin, Rebecca Bell holding Willow Roberts, Debbie Hawthorne holding Bodie Clayton, Nicki Craigie holding Raffi Taylor-Denton. FRONT: Amy-Leigh Chalmers holding Ivy Jay, Chloe Bridle holding Hunter Woolstencroft. Picture supplied.
Four local Milestones Early Learning Centres have taken up their company's CEO Challenge: to raise the most funds for children in Foster Care by supporting the National Pyjama Foundation fundraising event on Friday July 19.

