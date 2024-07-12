A proud boarding tradition at St Joeys Advertising Feature

The McMahon boys Tom, Sam and Charlie from Wagga Wagga are continuing their family's tradition of attending St Josephs College. Picture supplied.

At St Joseph's College Hunters Hill, the tradition of boarding school education has deep roots, especially for the McMahon family from Wagga Wagga.



For Emma and Dave McMahon, an 'Old Boy' from the Class of 1989, enrolling their sons Tom, Charlie and Sam at St Joseph's was a continuation of a family tradition which began in the 1950s with their grandfather, John McMahon.

From their first visit, they were convinced Joeys, as it is affectionately known, was the right choice.



"Our first interview was at Joeys and then we cancelled the rest!" Emma said.



The inclusive atmosphere was immediately apparent and pivotal in their decision.



"The College was so welcoming, and the boys felt at home right from their first step through the gates."

Joeys stands out for its integrated community where day students and boarders share all activities.



Joeys offers one of the best schooling experiences in Australia, built around the tradition of the boarder. - Emma McMahon

"We loved that it was a true boarding school, with day boys participating in everything the boarders did," Emma explains, affirming their choice with no regrets.

The transition to boarding life was smooth for the McMahon boys, with the two eldest starting in Year 9 and Sam in Year 7.



The College's welcoming environment made new students feel immediately at home and the proactive support of Joeys' staff helped manage typical challenges like homesickness and adapting to new routines.



Regular communication from the school kept Emma and Dave connected to their sons' experiences.

Joeys supports students across various academic and sporting abilities, offering tailored assistance as needed. Emma appreciated this approach.



"One of the most outstanding changes for our boys was their attitude towards school and doing the best they could," she said.

The community spirit at Joeys extends beyond the school years, with Emma and Dave's sons maintaining close relationships with their school friends, frequently attending Old Boys gatherings in Wagga Wagga.

For families considering a boarding school, Emma's advice is to embrace the community.



"Boarding school is a big step, but it is really important to make it a part of your family conversation," Emma said.



"Don't worry if they don't know anyone when they start - within weeks they will have 100 best friends!"

Choosing Joeys, according to Emma, is not merely about education but about building a lifelong foundation.

