The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Race club blown away by entries as city trainers set sights on Narrandera

MM
By Matt Malone
July 9 2024 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Cummings, Bjorn Baker and Ciaron Maher have all nominated horses for Sunday's Narrandera Cup meeting.
Anthony Cummings, Bjorn Baker and Ciaron Maher have all nominated horses for Sunday's Narrandera Cup meeting.

NARRANDERA Race Club racing manager Michael Bailey admits the organisation has been blown away by the response to Sunday's cup meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.