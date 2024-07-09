Race club blown away by entries as city trainers set sights on Narrandera

NARRANDERA Race Club racing manager Michael Bailey admits the organisation has been blown away by the response to Sunday's cup meeting.
Some of the biggest stables in the country have signalled their intent to land the $60,000 Narrandera Showcase Cup (1600m) with horses from the stables of Ciaron Maher, Bjorn Baker and Anthony Cummings among the 47 nominations for the feature race.
Maher has nominated four-time city winner St Lawrence and highly-rated import Ascension in a bid to win his first Narrandera Cup.
Last-start Gold Coast winner Cinque Torri has been entered by Baker, while South Australian trainer Michael Hickmott has nominated four horses as he plans to bring a truckload over for the cup meeting.
Bailey admits he was simply blown away by the nominations.
"I've always been a positive sort of bloke but I never thought that," Bailey said.
"I thought if we get a provincial trainer, someone from Kembla or somewhere like that, that someone might know their names, the Theresa Bateups, Matt Dales, those sort of people, that we would do well.
"Then all of a sudden we've got five or six of the blokes that you're seeing on Saturdays winning group races and everything else.
"They all can't start and with some now the only thing will stop them is if they get weighted right out. But still if two thirds of them end up in the field, we'll end up with a great field."
Bailey said both the quality and quantity of the nominations was no accident.
"I've been contacting places for six months," he said.
"I think the change in the Big Dance and it probably being more known to the South Australian and Victorians helps.
"It's been a slow process for us because it was a long way away so I didn't really try and target Sydney overly because they know all about it, I went further afield and it may have paid off.
"I think there's a few things in it. The timing of the race at this time of year. The horses that can be ready for November but peak to win a mile now.
"Then also the opportunity, barring real bad luck, they're going to get to be able to race.
"What the field ends up, it ends up but to me as a racing administrator and promoter I've taken great pride in that result because you look at the Snake Gully Cup, the cups at Wagga and Albury and all those and you don't see 47 quality horses nominated very often."
Bailey believes Narrandera's ability to step up and hold a number of meetings during winter months for neighbouring Southern District clubs has also helped increase it's profile and attract horses.
"I'm as sure as I am talking to you," he said.
"We've got to play our part and because we've played it, a lot of it is to do with those nine meetings last year.
"They're seeing you up there all the time and they think these blokes must have some idea. It can't be a cowboy show.
"We're very excited. It's been the biggest thing that we've tried and are putting together in my time with the promotions and the things we've got on like the Saturday night calcutta."
Bailey also welcomed this week's rain and expects the track to be a soft six or seven come Sunday.
"We needed this bit of rain," he said.
"This five or eight millimetres that we've had is just perfect because it will just soak in and the whole track will be even at the one rating.
"The only issue we ever have is that if there is a downfall from probably Saturday morning or lunchtime onwards because it takes that 24 hours for the surface water to go through."
The field will be finalised on Thursday.
Amarantz (Danielle Seib), Ascension (Ciaron Maher), Barellan Bandit (Edward O'Rourke), Belleistic Kids (Barbara Joseph, Paul & Matt Jones), Caesars Palace (Anthony Cummings), Chairman's List (Rex Cole), Cinque Torri (Bjorn Baker), Classy Joe (Dan McCarthy), Comanche North (Donna Scott), Cyborg (Norm Gardner), Danish Fortune (Darren McLeod), Exalted Fire (Michael Hickmott), Fox Appeal (Craig Weeding), Highballer (Mitchell Beer), Just Go Bang (Nick Olive), Kiss The Bride (Andrew Dale), La Sante (Keith Dryden), Lord Vladivostok (Michael Hickmott), Macchina Volante (Clint Lundholm), Magarten (Jerome Hunter), Magnaspin (Leon & Troy Corstens), Manderboss (Barbara Joseph, Paul & Matt Jones), Maracourt (Michael Hickmott), Marnix (Garry Kirkup), Matthew Flinders (Dan McCarthy), November Falls (Mitchell Beer), One Aye (Barbara Joseph, Paul & Matt Jones), Peace Officer (Clarry Connors), Philipsburg (James Ponsonby), Prince Of Helena (Craig Weeding), Princess Nefertiti (Ben Brisbourne), Ready To Humble (Nick Olive), Riddlero (Dan McCarthy), Riverplate (Michael Hickmott), Scarlet Prince (Mitchell Beer), Shafty (David Blundell), Sir Davy (Dan McCarthy), Socrates (James Ponsonby), Spitfire (Matthew Dale), St Lawrence (Ciaron Maher), Steve's Way (Craig Widdison), Stubbyholder (Dan McCarthy), The Carpet Bagger (Joseph Ible), Toesonthenose (John Sargent), Trooper Knuckle (Keith Dryden), Verbek (Robert & Luke Price), Watch Me Rumble (Clint Lundholm)
