'We probably weren't up to it': Hoppers coach has his say after heavy loss

Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon conceded his side weren't up to the task in their heavy defeat to Collingullie-Wagga at Crossroads Oval.
The Hoppers conceded 14 of the first 15 goals against the Demons and eventually went on to lose by 127 points.
McMahon had no excuses for his side's performance and he credited the efforts of the Demons who registered their ninth win of the season.
"I thought they were pretty bloody good," McMahon said.
"We probably weren't quite up to it and you've only got to be off a few percent against good sides and it can end up in scoreboards like that."
The heavy defeat follows on from their loss to ladder leaders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong a couple of weeks ago and McMahon believed his young side would take a lot of lessons out of those couple of games.
"I think against Ganmain and Collingullie for us we just weren't at the intensity we needed to be in the first quarters of those two games," he said.
"It's just an absolute gift when you get to play the top sides like this with a young, learning and evolving group."
Adding to the pain for the Hoppers on Saturday was the fact they finished with just one on the bench as Kyle Woods and Mitch King failed to play the game out.
McMahon said there wasn't too much concern with the pair and revealed it was more a precautionary move.
"They've been carrying a couple of injuries and clearly there was no point pushing them at that point," he said.
"We just needed to look after them for after the bye."
It was a less than ideal result in his first game for debutant Lachie Higman, however McMahon was pleased with the defender's efforts in a losing side.
"Higgo didn't look out of place," he said.
"He had a few moments of his own out there, he didn't have a significant impact but for a first gamer in a side that's getting towelled up pretty well, I thought he was a bit of a shining light at different times."
The Hoppers were well served by Aiden Macauley and Tim Coenen in defeat while Jack Rudd and Josh Allen were outstanding on the wings for Coolamon.
McMahon was impressed with the efforts of the teenage duo and noted they seem to play their best footy against teams at the top of the ladder.
"They are just thriving on the quality of the opposition at the moment," he said.
"They are improving every week like we expect everyone to and I'm very happy with them."
The Hoppers have the bye this weekend before taking on Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval in round 14.
McMahon said they wouldn't look to increase their workload over the bye and instead give players a break before the run home into finals.
"We did our work over the last bye," he said.
"This bye we'll be letting the boys have the week off and they can freshen up and do whatever they want.
"We are more than happy with the workload that we put in up to this point."
