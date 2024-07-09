The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Riverina township to come alive with celebration for Melbourne Cup visit

By Kim Woods
Updated July 9 2024 - 5:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Barellan Working Clydesdales will host the Melbourne Cup on July 10 at the Barellan Sportsground with an old fashion meal, games and wagon rides. Picture supplied
The Barellan Working Clydesdales will host the Melbourne Cup on July 10 at the Barellan Sportsground with an old fashion meal, games and wagon rides. Picture supplied

A bush icon, the Barellan Working Clydesdales, will host one of the nation's other icons, the Melbourne Cup, in an old-fashioned community celebration at the Barellan Sportsground on July 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.