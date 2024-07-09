Riverina township to come alive with celebration for Melbourne Cup visit

A bush icon, the Barellan Working Clydesdales, will host one of the nation's other icons, the Melbourne Cup, in an old-fashioned community celebration at the Barellan Sportsground on July 10.
The $750,000 18-carat gold Melbourne Cup will be accompanied by the Victoria Racing Club team from Harden on the morning of Wednesday, July 10 to arrive in time for home-made scones, a BBQ lunch, old fashioned children's games, billy boiling competition and horse drawn wagon rides.
Barellan is one of 39 destinations world-wide selected as a stopover on the five-month Melbourne Cup tour, showcasing the global appeal of the Cup.
Visitors will be able to don a white glove and hold the 3.85kg Cup aloft to have their photograph taken during the Barellan stop over for a gold coin donation to charity.
Victoria Racing Club creative services executive Ryan Kellam and legendary race caller Greg Miles will accompany the Cup as tour ambassadors, sharing their unforgettable Melbourne Cup moments.
Barellan is also one of 24 rural and regional Australian towns chosen to be part of the Melbourne Cup Tour
National Sweep which sees each town allocated a barrier draw in the 2024 Melbourne Cup. Representatives from each of the 24 destinations will be flown to watch the Melbourne Cup live on track at Flemington and the town which draws the barrier of the winning horse will be presented with a cash prize of $50,000 to put towards a charity of their choice.
The Melbourne Cup visit was the initiative of the Barellan Working Clydesdale Committee, which organises the nation's largest gathering of harnessed draught animals, The Good Old Days Festival, planned for October 5-6, 2024.
Barellan Working Clydesdale committee secretary Fiona Kibble said horse racing was an intrinsic part of pioneer life in rural and remote Australia right from early settlement, with the Narrandera Shire having a rich history of racing.
Narrandera Race Club was founded in 1879 and has raced continuously since while the nearby Leeton Jockey Club celebrated its 80th anniversary this year. Representatives of Leeton Jockey Club will be in attendance to see the Cup.
"In the early days of settlement, wealthy pastoralists imported leading thoroughbred stallions for their racing stables. Often these blood horses were mated with station mares to create a hardy, intelligent horse used for stock work and for the Australian Light Horse. These horses evolved into the Australian Stock Horse breed which helped build this nation," Kibble said.
"The Lexus Melbourne Cup visit is during the school holidays, so we invite interested people to Barellan to enjoy the magic of the Cup, home-made scones, a BBQ lunch, old fashioned children's games, billy boiling competition and wagon rides for a gold coin donation from 11am on July 10.
"Barellan and the wider community are excited to be welcoming the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour to town. As the birthplace of Evonne Goolagong, and home to the Big Tennis Racquet in her honour, we look forward to having another world-famous Australian icon visit the Riverina."
The Cup will move to the Big Tennis Racquet at 3pm and then onto the Barellan and District War Memorial Club at 6pm-8pm for display.
Meanwhile planning is well in hand for the Good Old Days Festival with visitors able to see horse, bullock, camel, donkey, mules and goats in harness, an Australian Light Horse display, camel races, blade shearing, butter churning, working dogs, blacksmith, log snigging, rope turning, sheaf tossing, old fashioned children's games, bush poetry, scone making, billy boiling, market stalls and the grand parade.
Bookings are now open for gate entry, camping, glamping and camp oven tickets via the website www.barellanclydesdales.com.au
The Good Old Days Festival is supported proudly by the NSW Government through Destination NSW's Regional Flagship Events Program.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.