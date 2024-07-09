Women encouraged to pull on the green uniform ahead of Youth Girls season

The number of women and girls playing the game has skyrocketed, and now the Riverina Umpires Association is hoping to see the same growth in women officiating too.
While the likes of Eleni Tee and Chelsea Roffey represent women at the top level, AFL Riverina assistant field umpire coach Sarah Jane Jameson would like to see more female representation at the local level.
Unable to access the field as a player when she was a child, Jameson's family encouraged her to pursue umpiring as an alternative way of remaining involved with the game.
Now, she'd like to help get more women alongside her.
"For me personally, it actually just gives women and girls another option to stay involved with the game," Jameson said.
"It's showing the women and girls out there that playing is not the only option to be involved with footy, and if you don't have the chance to play or for some reason you're not allowed to play footy anymore, it gives you another option to stay involved with the game."
With AFL Riverina's Youth Girls competition beginning at the end of the month, Jameson would love to see plenty of women in green officiating the games.
An entry level competition, she said juniors is a great learning platform for new umpires.
Admitting it can be daunting to start blowing a whistle, she said that new umpires are supported through every step of the process, with many already more knowledgeable than they realise.
She also emphasised there is no need for umpires to have high level aspirations.
If juniors is where the umpire is comfortable or what best fits into their schedule, they won't be assigned to higher grade games.
It's about making umpiring work for the individual, not forcing them into particular roles or games.
"If you jump in a swimming pool for the first time and you don't know how to swim, it's always going to be daunting," she said.
"So it is daunting, it can be, but if you've got the right people around, you've got the right support network, and that's what we're trying to encourage here, it's okay," she said.
"We're creating a learning environment here to try and make that first step less daunting, so if we get out that first game, it's 'oh great, that was fun, we can do it again' so that's the idea of this, to make it as encouraging and as fun as possible."
Hosting a come and try session on Monday night, Jameson was pleased to see five clubs represented at the evening.
While she knows not everyone attending will take the next step, she's hopeful they've realised how knowledgeable they are.
Coaches, players, and parents attended, with all engaged throughout the session.
Coolamon's Emma McClelland was one of the attendees and said she's hopeful to see more engagement from girls and women within her club.
"We look up to the people that are around us," McClelland said.
"There's a number of male umpires around that I look up to and I think this is a great opportunity to show those young girls, and coach and mentor those young girls, how to play our sport better and give them something to look up to.
"I think it's a great opportunity to be involved."
Additionally clubs and individuals benefit from becoming involved as umpires, as the roles become paid.
For teenagers and university students especially, umpiring can be a good way to nab some extra cash.
"I think for juniors in particular, or there's a lot of university people here, that have played in the women's comp throughout the season, this is a great opportunity to earn a little bit of money on the side," McClelland said.
"Finding the time to get here is probably the hardest part, but when we're here, it is a really great bunch of people that are all really interested in making the competition as strong as it can be."
