'She's basically fading away': Wagga mum's battle to help sick daughter

When Julie Quade's daughter Kiara suddenly began losing her appetite, the mum-of-seven knew something wasn't quite right.
"Up until 15 months ago her love of life was based around food, got very excited whenever food was around," Ms Quade said.
"We thought that was a bit weird, maybe she's just had a little bit of a bug, but over a long period of time it was getting worse.
"She might eat one or two days, and then she'd be just in pain and we couldn't work out why."
Kiara has lost 21 kilograms since she first stopped eating 15 months ago.
This started Julie and Kiara, 22, down a journey of health consults with various specialists in Wagga to learn what was affecting her appetite and giving her pain.
"She's non-verbal and she has an intellectual disability, so she's unable to tell anybody where the pain is," Ms Quade said.
"This pain has actually been described as stage four pancreatic cancer pain, she ended up in hospital for 15 days and ended up coming home with a peg feed because she can't eat.
"At the end of the day we were pretty much told that maybe you need to realise it could just be part of her rare genetic disorder, which I wasn't happy from that answer.
"I knew there was something medically was definitely wrong with my daughter."
A compression of the celiac artery is another name for median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS), however Kiara wasn't able to have formal testing done because of her intellectual disability.
Julie joined a MALS awareness page on Facebook for parents, and it was from there she was given the contact details for a US doctor who is more knowledgeable with compressions, such as the ones affecting Kiara.
A two-hour consult with the doctor a few weeks ago confirmed Kiara has MALS, while also highlighting a second and a possible third compression.
The US doctor provided a pathway for Ms Quade to find possible treatment for Kiara in the form of a gastroenterologist, based on the Gold Coast, who is versed in compression syndromes like MALS.
Just one telehealth appointment with the US doctor costs $1000, and the impending expense of a trip to the Gold Coast prompted Ms Quade's friend and colleague Leanne Sainsbury to start a Gofundme page for Kiara, with her mum's permission.
"I've just increased the amount now that she knows that there's more compressions and that she'll have to go up to the Gold Coast, that'll be two weeks away [from home]," Ms Sainsbury said.
"Julie's got seven children, so her time away from home is hard.
"What she does every single day and she comes in, does her job still... she's amazing to be able to handle the way she is at the moment.
"This is time critical and there's been 15, 18 months already wasted with no help, so where does that leave Kiara now?"
The Gofundme page has a $20,000 goal and has already raised over $11,500, Ms Quade said the support the family has received so far has been overwhelming.
"Now we need to find the appropriate specialists that actually deal compressions... we don't know about surgery and whether it will be appropriate for Kiara, we're hoping it would be... but we're not there yet," Ms Quade said.
"It's really sad to see what she's going through and continues to go through.
"She's basically fading away in front of us... I just want her quality of life back."
