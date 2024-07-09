The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Person in custody after man stabbed to death at motel car park

BT
By Blair Thomson
July 9 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has died after a fatal stabbing in the car park of an Albury motel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.