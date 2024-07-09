Wagga stables eyes interstate feature with promising two-year-olds

WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman is eyeing off a crack at the $30,000 Jack Maher Classic with at least one of his stable two-year-olds.
The man who guided Rocket Tiger to a Golden Slipper start was again showing his worth as a trainer of two-year-olds when Just Google Me scored the second win of his career at Albury on Monday.
Just Google Me, who won on debut at Wagga earlier this year, bounced back from a first-up failure at Warwick Farm to make it two wins from three career starts.
It was a big win from the Wolf Cry gelding too. He was trapped three wide without cover for the journey but dug deep under the urgings of jockey Jason Lyon in the straight to find again and win impressively.
Spackman is now considering backing Just Google Me up in the Jack Maher Classic at Wodonga on Sunday.
"We're going to nom for Wodonga with the Jack Maher Classic," Spackman said.
"If he gets too much weight or we're not happy with him all week, he won't go because we've got one there that will go there anyway."
Spackman has also nominated the unraced Megaphone Miss for the Jack Maher Classic.
Megaphone Miss won a Wagga trial back in January but the two-year-old filly is yet to have a race start.
"She'll either go to the super maiden (at Narrandera on Sunday) or the Jack Maher," Spackman explained.
"She keeps improving. She doesn't show you enough on the track to get excited but she shows you enough when she goes to those barriers. She switches on.
"I won't send them both."
Spackman has a lot of time for Just Google Me, who he bred and owns alongside his wife Donna.
"He went too bad to be true at Warwick Farm," Spackman said.
"It was a massive run (at Albury). That's the horse I took to Warwick Farm. That's how he was going."
Rather than question what went wrong at Warwick Farm, Spackman maintained the faith and pushed on to the Class One Handicap (1000m) at Albury.
"We maintained the faith," he said.
"We worked him Tuesday morning, Ollie galloped him, I watched him gallop and I thought that's the same horse.
"He's going to be a better three-year-old."
Also among the nominations for the Jack Maher Classic on Sunday are Gary Colvin's unraced two-year-olds Super Jules and Southern Dancer.
