From Tumut to London: Teen model wins big on the catwalk

Trading the backyard runway for a spot at one of the world's most prestigious fashion festivals, a young Tumut model is catwalking her way to London.
Keely Wickman has wanted to be a professional model since she was a young teenager and is now one step closer to that dream after winning the Australian Top Model competition in Melbourne in June.
"It was just such a special feeling that they picked me and they gave me the opportunity to go to London," the 19-year-old said.
Ms Wickman's passion began as a young teenager when she started modelling classes in her hometown Tumut.
Under the training of a former beauty pageant winner Rodee Manefeldt, she learned to walk runways and perfect her technique.
"She would take a video of us walking so we could see ourselves," Ms Wickman said.
"I just remember this one video, my right arm was like completely by my side still, and my left was just swinging back and forth."
As part of her training under Ms Manefeldt, Ms Wickman and the other aspiring models put on their own fashion performances for family and friends.
"We had to sell tickets to our friends and families, and we set up our table with a theme of cake and tea," she said.
"Then we did a live runway kinda show, it was just so fun."
But Ms Manfeldt said she could tell the young model had what it takes from the very beginning.
"I trained her for about two years, and she was just always outstanding, you could just tell she was made for the modelling world," the Roseheart Models founder said.
"She's got the look, she puts in the work and she just really listens to any critique you ever give her ... she takes it in her stride."
When she heard about her former student's win in Melbourne, Ms Manefeldt said she was very proud.
"You know how proud you are of a family member that achieves their goals, or when something awesome happens to your sister or child ... that's how I feel about Keely," she said.
"She's a star and we should all keep watching!"
All the years of training and hours practising in front of the mirror paid off when she won Top Model Australia in Melbourne.
One thing she loved about winning was that she became an instant role model to the younger girls who had competed in the junior competition.
"They all lined up to have photos with me, and I got to talk with them," she said.
"The Top Model title had given me this opportunity to be a good role model for those younger kids and show them to keep working hard for their dreams."
Beating out 37 other contestants, Ms Wickman was invited to walk at London Fashion Week in September 2024, where she hopes to meet international designers.
"The end goal, hopefully in London I'll be able to get some international exposure and maybe have meetings with some agencies over there," she said.
"I'll definitely get to see some cool fashion worn by the people over there."
And while the Tumut girl made the move to Sydney in early 2024, to pursue a career in modelling and fashion business, she says she occasionally puts on a country look around the city.
"Every time you do leave the house you get to dress up a little bit, do your hair and makeup," she said.
"My clothes have been worn more since being up here."
The teen hopes to continue modelling for fashion labels, and be signed by an agency
