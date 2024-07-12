The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

From Tumut to London: Teen model wins big on the catwalk

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
July 12 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young model Keely Wickman says her passion for modelling came while growing up in her hometown of Tumut. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Young model Keely Wickman says her passion for modelling came while growing up in her hometown of Tumut. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Trading the backyard runway for a spot at one of the world's most prestigious fashion festivals, a young Tumut model is catwalking her way to London.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser, based in Wagga. She loves keeping people in the loop about what's going on around them, and getting to the bottom of a good story. Got a lead - big or small? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.