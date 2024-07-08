Not quite an ambulance, but help is on the way

Grey clouds and the threat of rain couldn't dampen celebrations as around 200 people marched up Baylis Street yesterday to mark the start of NAIDOC Week in Wagga.
A community emergency response team (CERT) is understood to be in the works for The Rock, Jeremy Eager reports, rather than a permanent paramedic base as campaigned for by residents and councillors.
One unsurprising aftermath of the COVID pandemic was people rediscovering the freedom that comes without being tied to a specific desk or building - but that doesn't mean people don't miss some of the perks. Emily Anderson has this piece on the city's growing WFH workforce that dips in and out of shared spaces and how there's just no looking back.
What do you do when one of the most successful coaches in Riverina football history eventually - and actually - retires? One day Shane Lenon will give up coaching for good, and Matt Malone has revealed just what steps Collingullie-Wagga is taking for when the day comes. It starts with a very big signing.
