Coach admits Jets' are up against it as they bid to keep finals hopes alive

NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper concedes his team have their 'backs against the wall' heading into Saturday's crunch Farrer League contest against Charles Sturt University (CSU).
The Jets got back to winning ways with a hard-fought three-goal win over Coleambally on Saturday, moving them within a game plus percentage of Temora in fifth spot.
The Jets have games against CSU (fourth), Barellan (ninth), Temora (fifth), North Wagga (seventh) and East Wagga-Kooringal (second) to finish the year.
Harper concedes the pressure is on last year's grand finalists.
"We've got to get those two games back that we dropped (against CSU and Temora) in the first half of the year," Harper said.
"Ideally, you win all five heading into finals but our backs against the wall, there is no doubt about it.
"We've just got to keep putting wins on the board basically."
The Jets have lost midfielder Ryan Cox for the short term with broken fingers. Sam Clemson, who would be up there in the club best and fairest, will also miss the next few weeks due to unavailability.
Max Tidd will return for the Jets' clash with CSU at Ardlethan Sportsground, while Harry Collis is a chance of returning from a groin injury.
Harper said the Jets' goal is purely on making the five.
"We weren't in the position where we wanted to be at the halfway mark," he said.
"Being four (wins) and four (losses), in all honesty we thought we should have been six (wins) and two (losses).
"Unfortunately our backs are against the wall but hopefully we prevail and give ourselves the opportunity to play finals footy. That's the main thing now."
Mid-season clearance, Jackson Monk, is not expected to line-up for the Jets this Saturday but the club hopes he can feature in the backend of the year.
