Wagga stable left devastated after the loss of three-year-old to pneumonia

ONE of Wagga's most promising racehorses has lost his life.
The Scott Spackman stable has been left devastated after losing talented three-year-old Underpants due to a severe case of pneumonia.
Underpants was being set for next year's Country Championships after a short yet promising preparation that featured a second placing at Flemington.
Spackman had only sent the horse to the paddock following a disappointing showing at Flemington on June 22.
"I'm devastated. I am dead set devastated," Spackman said.
"I'm devastated for the owners, I'm devastated for our team, I'm just devastated.
"I am playing it over in my head every day, just trying to work out what else I could have done. You just do.
"They are a part of your team, we've had him since we bought him as a weanling.
"It was all ahead of him."
Underpants had won two of his 11 career starts with three minor placings, earning $73,000.
He highlighted his potential this campaign with two cracking runs in Saturday class at Flemington. That came on the back of an eye-catching sixth placing in this year's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at just his eighth career start.
Spackman had sent the horse to the paddock following his 11th placing on June 22 with plans to bring him back for next year's Country Championships.
