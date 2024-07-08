'We won't shy away from it': Injuries don't stop Tigers from challenge

Gundagai won't let a worsening injury crisis stop them from trying to take the Challenge Cup off Temora.
The Tigers picked up three serious injury concerns in their tight loss to Kangaroos on Saturday.
Will Herring will miss the clash against the Dragons at Anzac Park on Sunday, with doubts over the availability of Wilson Hamblin and Joel Field.
They've already lost Country representative Royce Tout and premiership-winning coach Luke Berkrey for the season.
However Gundagai secretary Martin Hay didn't want to shy away from putting in a challenge.
"I think it's a good idea and it needs supporting," Hay said.
"I know we are pushing shit uphill after a horrendous run on injuries but we won't shy away from it."
It will be just the third time in 13 rounds the Challenge Cup will be played for this season.
Temora put in the first challenge against Kangaroos in round seven before the Dragons defended the cup when inflicting Young's sole loss so far this season in round nine.
Southcity didn't take up the opportunity to challenge either Kangaroos or Temora earlier this season.
They won both of the games but it was far from a priority for Bulls coach Cleve McGhie, labelling it a plastic cup.
However Hay has a very different take on it.
"I think it needs supporting as I think it's a great idea," he said.
"Anything that promotes the group is a good idea."
Gundagai expect to be without Herring for the remainder of the season.
He is still waiting on scan results on a suspected medial ligament issue but Tigers co-coach Derek Hay is already exploring options to cover him with Jake Hay and Caleb Piper both playing in the number six jumper at times this season.
"We're pretty light on in the middle so I'd like to not move anyone out of there so maybe Caleb Piper comes up into six or Jake," Hay said.
"We will just have to see but our depth is getting tested.
"We are still thereabouts and a win would have really helped us on the weekend but a win can really help us again this weekend.
"There's no excuse as it doesn't matter how many blokes are out there's still a side there that will be very competitive."
There is still uncertainty surrounding hooker Wilson Hamblin however Field is expected to play, especially after returning to the field on Saturday.
"It's hard to gauge on Joel as he's pretty tough and finds a lot of it," Hay said.
"Fingers crossed as we definitely need him."
Boosting their hopes for the challenge, Gundagai are one of only two teams to get the better of Temora so far this season.
They took a 14-8 victory away from Nixon Park in round four and repeating the dose would have a big impact on their season after slipping to fourth after the 23-16 loss to Kangaroos.
Hay admitted it was a tough loss.
"The game was there to be won but we gave them an opportunity at the end and they took it," he said.
"We made that error and didn't touch the ball again in the last five minutes but that's footy.
"It was a tough one to swallow but they are a good team as they complete for long periods, kick long and they are fit and just keep coming.
"So did we and it could have gone either way there in the end but we made that error at a really bad time and it was game over."
Gundagai recovered from a slow start against the Wagga side after conceding the first two tries before levelling things.
However Hay also thought not capitalising on Ollie Hoskin being sin binned proved costly.
"We did well to get back into the game and I think what cost us the most was how poor we were in that 10-minute period when we went a man down," he said.
"We had two sets and they scored in that time so that's something we have to look at, especially our guys who lost the plot and thought it was going to come easy.
"We made a couple of dumb mistakes and it came back to bite us."
