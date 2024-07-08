Not at home, not at the office: The Wagga workers striking the balance

While some people have never returned to the office since the pandemic, others have found a home side-by-side with other businesses in shared office spaces.
Several years after the pandemic, working from home at least part-time has remained as high as 46 per cent according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
But some Wagga workers who crave the social side of an office environment have done away with the home office in exchange for a co-share arrangement.
Mortgage broker Prue Hulm is one of these office sharers.
"After Covid, there was no way I was going to run a business from home, because I wanted to be back out around people," she said.
"To me, my house is about my family."
She opened her Mortgage Choice franchise in 2022 and knew she needed an office to meet with clients but also to interact with other workers.
For her, the shared office was a solution that gave her both of these things.
"I'm surrounded by other like-minded professionals that are obviously very passionate about what they do," Ms Hulm said.
"After having worked from home during COVID, it was really isolating and really hard to detach from feeling like a mum working from home, to switching on as a professional."
Manager at office sharing company Enterprise Plus Haley Tait said Wagga is filled with people who work remotely, many of whom crave social interaction while at work.
The Travers Street location has 18 permanent offices and 14 co-working spaces across the site.
Like many other co-sharing businesses, workers can hire rooms and desks by the hour, day, or on a more permanent contract.
"After COVID, businesses became quite flexible, it opened up opportunities for people to work quite remotely," Ms Tait said.
"We sort of pride ourselves on creating a community environment here, making sure that tenants know each other and that there's someone there for when they're having their morning tea or lunch."
In April 2024, the business moved to its current site, which has almost double the spaces, due to high demand.
"We've nearly doubled in our capacity of offices available, and tripled in the hot desks available," she said.
"It's a real mix of tenants and business types."
Linjin James has been a tenant at Enterprise Plus since he began his Wagga-based company CareH in January 2024.
As he and the other two directors grow their startup, he believes offering flexible working arrangements for future staff is now an essential offering for post-pandemic recruitment.
"When we did our business plan that was a part of the plan, to help them if possible, to work from home," Mr James said.
"We are all about bringing flexibility in the workforce."
The entrepreneur also chose the workspace because it was more affordable than renting an office.
The average price for a hot-desk at similar businesses is $20 per day, and boardrooms are around $240 per day.
While some people have rushed back to working in offices, many workers still prefer to use the home office, according to Wagga Business Chamber manager Sally Manning.
For employers, the "new normal" is offering flexibility when it comes to where staff can work.
"When you're recruiting for staff, it's about standing out from your competitors, so it's offering something a little bit different," Ms Manning said.
She said many people choose to work for national or international companies but are doing so from their Wagga home offices.
"You'd be surprised what some of our businesses can do from Wagga Wagga," she said.
"They regularly catch up with their metro and international counterparts, there's a lot of that happening here."
She believes younger people have permanently shifted to accepting remote teams due to online learning at school and university.
"If you look at the next generation of students who during COVID were studying from home, who then had the option of studying online at university, they're going to come into the workforce like that as well," Ms Manning said.
"So it's just a new normal that we're all going to have to get used to."
