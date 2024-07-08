'Puts our community up on a pedestal': Wagga NAIDOC Ball was a blast

Indigenous culture and excellence was at the centre of the Wagga NAIDOC Ball and Awards.
There were 240 people who turned out for Saturday night's event which had the theme of "Let's keep the fire burning, Blak, Loud and Proud".
It was a vibrant celebration of culture and entertainment which put a spotlight on amazing people who often go unseen and unheard.
"The main sentiment that all of the award winners did say ... [is] what they do, whether it's volunteer or paid work, they don't do it for the accolades, but it is always an honour to receive such nominations from their community and to be the winner," Wagga NAIDOC Committee chairperson Ashleigh Pengelly.
"Obviously it's just a driver for them to continue doing what they're doing and it's a nod in the right direction.
"It's all community nominated and I think it's just a great way for the community to recognise all of the different work that everyone's doing out there and everything that everyone's achieving for our community."
There were five awards given out on Saturday.
The Caring for Culture and Country Award was presented to James Evans for the work he has done nationally and internationally with the RAAF.
Melissa Mary O'Neil won the Blak, Loud and Proud! Award - honouring the national NAIDOC theme - for her work raising money for Wagga Takes 2.
Community Person of the Year was won by Dindima Aboriginal Football Club, who celebrated in force at the ball, with 20 seats booked, and Ms Pengelly said had an "absolute blast".
Maxine Honeysett was awarded the People's Choice award for her volunteering efforts, whilst also being a strong mother and advocate.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Aunty Gail Manderson, which Ms Pengelly said had left the local elder near speechless.
"The bio for Aunty Gail was just incredible, outlining her 72 years of strong work, especially with young children and reviving Wiradjuri language ... which was really nice to hear," she said.
"She's not often speechless, but her speech was very short and there was a really nice applause."
Ms Pengelly said to be able to highlight so many people in the community was incredible.
"Dindima assists Aboriginal people with funeral costs, for example, like people might not know that, and they help young people with football trips, and to buy their football kits and this is all they're all volunteer," she said.
"They raise all these money through all the pub raffles and things like that, that they then donate to people in need.
"People might just think that they're just an Aboriginal football club, but they're actually helping people in so many other ways.
"Highlighting that to the community, to the people in attendance as well, and then obviously, that spreads out ... it all helps to change stereotypes."
The rest of the night featured plenty of entertainment, with special guest MC, TikTok sensation, The Summit celebrity, and musician-Isaac Compton, a Yidiki performance by James Evans and Ryder McDonnell, and cultural dance performances by The Buuja Buuja Dance Group.
The night was a hit with those in attendance, as Ms Pengelly said the committee heard nothing but positive comments from everyone.
"W e do [the ball] every two years and we work tirelessly for the two years to create an event that is on par with the best events in Wagga," she said.
"We're all volunteers as well. No one is paid ... but we're often told it's one of the most beautiful events in Wagga and to see that going up in numbers every year ... it just puts our community up on a pedestal ... and it's just an amazing feeling."
