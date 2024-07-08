'Little dynamites' overcome illness in breakout first Junior State Titles

Wagga's youngest representative netballers have held their own amongst some of the best players in the state.
With 15 wins from 17 games, Wagga's under 12s were crowned runners up at Junior State Titles this weekend.
Their dominant run included wins as large as 29 goals while holding on in their tightest game to win by just three.
Starting their campaign with an easy 30-1 win, coach Leanne Frow said it was almost too easy a start to their campaign.
Going down to eventual title winners Newcastle 19-11 in the third round, the girls found their feet moving forward with a better understanding of the challenges ahead.
Though they had never played at the competition before, Frow said the group held their nerves well, standing up to the challenge at hand.
"I'm super super proud of them," Frow said.
"I'm just absolutely over the moon with them, they're such little goers and just never give up.
"In four of the five games [on Monday] they were down at halftime and they somehow found it in them to fight back and win.
"They did well, they did really well, I can't say enough about them.
"They were a little overwhelmed at times and at the end of the all they'd all been so crook and so tired that they didn't even look excited but I am sure they are."
But it wasn't all smooth sailing for the young players, with illness ripping through the team.
Add in being one of the physically smallest teams in the competition and they really had their work cut out for them.
Utilising rotations well to give players breaks when needed, Frow was impressed with the maturity the girls showed on and off court.
Not only did they hold their own over taller teams, but beating them in one-on-ones
"They're so tiny," Frow said.
"They were just little dynamites, they're so little compared to some of the other teams but they did really, really good.
"We played one team and our littlest wing attack Vienna [Knight], she was up against a boy in one team and he was probably twice her size and no worries, she got that ball over him, it was really good, they held up well."
Pleased to have had mostly good weather across the three day competition, Frow said it was a bit wet and dreary early on Monday.
Luckily, there was no major rain events though, much to the please of the under 14s.
The cohort in their final Junior State Titles campaign had their first year rained out back in 2022 and we're crossing their fingers to get a full event this year.
Moving up to the championship division for the first time, the team did well against the well versed metro teams.
Winning five games and drawing twice across the three days, even the games they lost were for the most part incredibly tight.
An incredible 11 of their 19 games were decided by three goals or less.
Meanwhile, the under 13s won 11 games during the competition to finish seventh overall.
After a slow start to their campaign on Saturday, the girls comprehensively won their final game of day one.
Starting Sunday with a draw against Bathurst, they found their groove, winning the next 10 consecutive games.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.