The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Little dynamites' overcome illness in breakout first Junior State Titles

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 8 2024 - 8:18pm, first published 7:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Netball Association under 12s, runners up at Junior State Titles division two. Picture supplied
Wagga Netball Association under 12s, runners up at Junior State Titles division two. Picture supplied

Wagga's youngest representative netballers have held their own amongst some of the best players in the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.