Riverina club snares prized signing of Maguire as part of succession plan

ACCOMPLISHED Mirrool footballer Mitch Maguire will return home to the Riverina at Collingullie-Wagga next year.
The Demons beat a number of clubs across the region, including two key Riverina League rivals, to secure the services of Maguire for the next three years.
The deal will see Maguire become the next coach at Crossroads Oval as part of a succession plan with incumbents Nick Perryman and Shane Lenon.
Maguire will come on board as an assistant coach in 2025 and then takeover for the two following seasons.
Lenon may stay on in a co-coach capacity for the first of those two seasons but that decision will be made next year.
Maguire, 26, has spent the past four seasons at South Australian National Football League (SANFL) club West Adelaide and before that enjoyed three successful seasons at Canberra Demons.
Maguire said it was Collingullie-Wagga that felt the best fit for him moving forward.
"Claire and I are moving to Wagga and there was obviously a lot of other clubs interested and other clubs that I was considering but Collingullie being relatively close to Wagga, that was a big thing for us, we didn't want to have a heap of travel involved, and we also got a really good vibe from Collingullie from the get-go," Maguire explained.
"Max Perryman there, I reckon he's rang me every six months for the last four years just checking in to see if I was keen to come home and in one way, I felt responsible to sign with them when they had tracked me for so long.
"It's interesting. As soon as I mentioned to Sparks (Lenon) and Noel (Penfold) that I was keen to come home, as soon as I mentioned it Sparks, Noel, Nick (Perryman), Max were all on the phone to me, telling me they were keen and asking what they could do to help get me home. I thought that was remarkable, really, to be honest.
"Also the nature of the club and where they're heading, their juniors are really strong and that's a passion of mine now I've started an academy (coaching) role.
"I really enjoy working with the juniors and that's something I want to develop when I get there and obviously their senior program's going really well as well, they've had some great wins in recent weeks and I'm excited to jump on board."
Maguire made his debut as a 15-year-old at Northern Jets back in 2014 and after spending three seasons there has gone on to forge a brilliant career at state league level.
He won Canberra Demons' best and fairest in 2018, taking out the North Eastern Australian Football League (NEAFL) Rising Star award before being invited to train with Sydney Swans in the lead-up to the draft.
Maguire has since played 47 league games for West Adelaide but has spent the last six weeks in reserve grade.
While there were other coaching jobs on offer, Maguire was keen to take on assistant's role for his first year home.
"My thought pattern there was I just wanted to come home and get a feel for the club first before I just took over the reins straight away," he said.
"I pride myself on being a really good peoples person and engaging with people in that sense and I would have felt more comfortable getting in and getting to know the group first before just coming in and barking orders, really.
"That was my thought pattern, if you can learn the ropes off Nick and Sparks for a year and then take over from there, that's probably the best approach."
Maguire can't wait to be back closer to home.
"I'm very, very keen. Super excited, just to be close to mum and dad, but also Claire, my partner, she'll be closer to her family as well," he said.
"My two sisters are in Canberra and one of them has just had a little baby boy as well. It seemed like the perfect time for us to make the call and head home.
"I've probably reached my threshold of state league footy now and I'm keen to progress my career along and settle back home where I've always wanted to settle."
Maguire has loved the challenge of testing himself at state league level.
"I've got no regrets with anything," he said.
"I think back in 2018 I got relatively close with it and probably since then my form hasn't been as good, there's no doubt about that.
"I've always said and I'll say it to any other junior coming through, play footy as the highest level you can for as long as you can because you're only young once and your football skills don't last forever. I've absolutely loved it.
"I think I've done state league footy now for eight years and yes it's challenging and there are times when it's been a bit tough but it's been a really good eight years and I wouldn't change anything."
Collingullie-Wagga president Noel Penfold was thrilled to land Maguire on a three-year succession deal.
"We're over the moon to get Mitch on board. We've been talking to him for a couple of years and he's going to be fantastic for our club," Penfold said.
"It's a succession plan with how we've structured it. We're really pleased with that. Mitch is a good person and good footballer. I can't wait to see him play for the club.
"He got a lot of confidence out of how our club is going now, how it is structured. He was delighted to sign with us so it's really good."
Lenon also welcomed the appointment.
"It's a big get. It's exciting, it's a huge thing for the club and the league," Lenon said.
"Pez or I are happy to co-coach with Mitch or step aside completely if Mitch wants to coach by himself in the second year. He's got a big focus on development like myself and Pez so we think we'll all work in really well together."
