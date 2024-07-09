Nocturnal nature walk, storytime in the snug: winter festival warms community

Winter is in full swing across Wagga with everyone getting into the seasonal spirit.
From the Festival for W taking over Wollundry Lagoon and the Victory Memorial Gardens to small events like the Frosty Food market and ErinEarth's Winter Lantern Festival, Wagga residents have plenty to do this school holidays.
Saturday's Lantern Festival saw hundreds of people brace the chilly night to stop by the community organisation's native garden.
Now in its second year, the vibrant event took place during NAIDOC Week and the opening weekend of the Festival of W.
There was live music from local artists Rory Phillips and Geoff and Ivy Simpson, a performance from the students of Dulbinya Dance Group, children's storytelling from First Nations storytellers, and an outdoor cinema showing local films were keeping festival goers entertained.
"It went really well. We had 400 people through the gate, which was fantastic," ErinEarth administration and communications officer Sam Holt said.
"All our performers did a great job. We had one of our board members, Bernard give the Welcome to Country this time. It's the first times he's given a welcome ... he gave that in language.
"Storytime in the snug ... worked really well ... one was telling stories they'd written ... and the other one was telling stories from oral history that have been handed down.
"It was a big success from our end."
A nocturnal nature walk - spotting native flora and fauna under the stars - and creature crafts saw kids learning about the native garden and wildlife.
Mr Holt said the night walks had the kids off with a spotlight to find animal info posters hidden around the grounds.
"All the kids with the torches were really well behaved ... and they all seemed to have fun running around the gardens there," he said.
"Creature crafts I think was really fun. I saw quite a few kids in there, but I'd love to know ... what came home with people because I think a few people crafted some lovely little handmade squirrel glider paper aeroplanes
"There was a bit more arts and crafts and ... what they call land art, where you make art out of only found materials, which is pretty funky."
There was hot food and drinks for sale throughout the gardens, including stews and soups with damper, which all sold out.
Mr Holt said ErinEarth has been stepping into its own as an organisation.
"[We're] becoming not just a venue, but a space for people to come and tell their short stories and share their gifts," he said.
"I think it's really nice. It's that community-led thing.
"We've got a bit of a quote, that the staff don't run the gardens the volunteers do, and I think we're moving more and more in that direction."
The Frosty Food Festival at the Wagga Showgrounds saw a good turnout from the community, enjoying food truck food and drinks, rides and games, and markets.
The Festival of W continues until Sunday, July 21, with plenty of winter fun for Wagga residents and visitors.
Wagga Civic Theatre will be hosting Shark Dive - an interactive puppeteer experience - from July 10 to 12.
