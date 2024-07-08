Hughes still in love after 250 games in the red and white jersey

An inaugural Dragon has notched up her 250th club game after more than 15 years in the game.
A spectator turned player turned coach, Jackelyn Hughes said she still loves the game more with each match she plays.
First pulling on the Temora jersey in 2008, Hughes was one of the founding players of Group Nine's leaguetag competition.
Heavily involved in the club her entire life, she never would have missed the chance to take the field.
Now a self claimed 'old duck', Hughes spends her days busy as an orthopaedic nurse and mother to daughter Ellie, but she can't imagine not taking the field each weekend.
"I still love it," Hughes said.
"I still really enjoy it, my family is very heavily involved and always have been so that's a massive factor, from my pop to my dad to my mum and all my siblings, and that's made it easier to come back every year.
"I want to keep playing, my little brother is still playing and I just really enjoy playing footy, you get a little bit of time to yourself and you get to compete, I've still got a bit of a competitive bone."
The reality of working as a nurse for the past decade means Hughes spends most of her time caught in her work.
Having the social and physical outlet to play leaguetag has been an important part of her well-being.
Not even pregnancy kept her on the sidelines, winning the 2022 premiership while 16-weeks pregnant and returning to play the 2023 season.
"I came back mid-june, before the cutoff, so I think I probably missed six or seven games, I was pretty lucky with the timing, I didn't have to miss much," she said.
"It was a bit different coming back postpartum, the body doesn't feel the same but I definitely still missed it and still wanted something to do, and still felt like I could do it.
"I gave it a go and the girls were really welcoming me back, I was lucky enough to be supported by them and I've definitely enjoyed it, it makes it a whole lot more special having Ellie there now."
Watching as the game has grown over the past 15 years, Hughes said Group Nine should be proud of the role they've played in bringing footy to girls and women.
Growing up in an era where the game wasn't accessible to her in any format, to see girls having the opportunity to play whatever format they want is exciting.
She said respect has grown for leaguetag as a sport over the years too.
"Group Nine should be really proud of introducing women's football, introducing leaguetag as an option for us," she said.
"Back in the day footy in school, senior footy, it was all about the boys so introducing leaguetag gave the girls a bit of involvement.
"We've been really lucky with the Dragons, they've always supported leaguetag really well and always been really supportive of our team regardless of how we were going.
"Over the years you sort of hear people say, oh, it looks like that's such a slow game and you here a little bit of criticism but then once you play, it's actually not that slow of a game like and grabbing tags is definitely harder than it looks."
Earning a tight four point win over Brothers in Saturday's game, Hughes said winning in her 250th appearance was the cherry on top of a great day.
Pleased with how her side performed, she hailed this year's competition as one of the closest she's ever played in.
"I feel like we defended for majority of the game, Brothers, they've always been massive competition for us, so I'm very very happy to get the win on my 250 but the girls fought really, really well," she said.
"We've got a really great bunch of girls who put their heart and souls into every game and they really showed that on the weekend when they, we, just defended our bums off.
"It makes the day that much more special on top."
