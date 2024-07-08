Trio seen 'acting suspiciously' on night two houses burned: Police

Three people were seen "acting suspiciously" in the area around the time a fire broke out in a Riverina home and spread into the house next door, investigators have revealed.
The inferno spread from a Deniliquin home to the premises next door in the early hours of Sunday morning, with Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) teams from across the southern Riverina called in to battle the flames, which police believe may have been deliberately-lit.
Two Murray River Police District (MRPD) officers braved the ferocity of the flames to enter one of the Edwardes Street buildings and drag a 66-year-old man to safety, before heading into the other house and removing a 57-year-old woman.
A review of CCTV footage seized in the hours since the July 7 fire broke out led to MRPD issuing a public call for witnesses, footage or information.
"Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or information about three males acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident to come forward," police said on Monday.
Emergency services were called around 2.40am to a house fire, but found it had spread by they time they arrived.
Following the rescues, the police officers were treated for smoke inhalation. While other evacuations were carried out, no one else was injured in the ordeal, a FRNSW spokesperson said.
FRNSW teams eventually managed to extinguish the flames and remained at the site into late Sunday morning due to the damage at the buildings, while police declared a crime scene and began their investigation.
Both houses suffered significant damage and a nearby unit complex was also evacuated due to the amount of smoke that was issuing from the homes.
"Firefighters were on scene till 11.30am ... due to the risk of structural collapse and to ensure there were no hot spots," FRNSW Riverina zone Superintendent Stewart Alexander said.
"One house occupant was taken to hospital but NSW Ambulance and another was assessed but not injured."
Investigators can be contacted through the Deniliquin police station, calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or using the online reporting page.
