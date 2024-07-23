Will stalwart re-contest? Wagga waits for last councillor's answer

So far all but one Wagga councillor has registered interest in re-contesting their position at the upcoming local government elections.
Rod Kendall is the only current councillor who is holding out on his plans for the election.
A constant presence on Wagga City Council, Cr Kendall has served for the community for 20 years after first being elected in 2004.
The former mayor, who led the city from 2012 to 2015, has not let on what his plans for the 2024 election are, despite all of his fellow councillors, and a few community members, already raising their hands with the intentions to run.
The elections are less than two months away, set to be held on Saturday, September 14.
Between now and then there are a few key dates the community should be aware of.
Although candidates and groups have registered to run, lodgments of nominations officially open on Monday, August 5 and close on Wednesday, August 14.
Postal vote applications will be open for a month from Tuesday, August 6, until on Monday, September 9.
The ballot paper draw, which will determine the order of candidates on the ballot, will be held at 2pm on August 15.
Telephone assisted voting applications are open Saturday, September 7 to Friday, September 13.
The pre-poll voting period will run from Saturday, September 7 to Friday, September 13, with telephone assisted voting applications opening the same day and closing at 1pm on election days.
Postal votes will be accepted until Friday, September 27.
Election results will be announced in early October.
Wagga's council hopefuls are getting their groups ready as the campaigning begins.
There is a mixture of fresh and familiar faces, as current councillors, well-known locals, and new community members put their names on the ballot paper.
Current deputy mayor Amelia Parkins heads up the Australian Labor Party (NSW Branch) ticket - one of two affiliated groups in Wagga's election.
Cr Parkins takes the ticket's top spot after former fellow councillor Dan Hayes left the region last year.
Second on Labor's ticket is former Riverina federal political candidate and Eastern Riverina Arts executive director Tim Kurylowicz, followed by Peita Vincent, Steve Dale and Wagga's Labor Party branch president Mark Jeffreson.
Cr Parkins said the group were prepared to listen to the community's needs and take action to solve issues.
Mr Kurylowicz said he and his fellow Labor candidates would be hard working, engaged and approachable councillors.
Rory McKenzie is running at the top of the Supporting Diversity ticket, which was led by Rod Kendall in 2021.
This year Mr McKenzie leads the way, with Samuel Avo running second, followed by Aunty Gail Manderson, Anna Gannon and Midya Bari.
Mr McKenzie said the Supporting Diversity team hopes to bring some new faces to council and "have more of a diverse representation on council".
They have discussed some topics affecting the community and acknowledged the duplication of Gobba Bridge and keeping the airport in council's control as important issues, along with the need for advocacy in relation to cost-of-living and domestic violence matters.
Councillors Tim Koschel and Mick Henderson are teaming up on an independent ticket which brings some new blood to council.
Cr Koschel is at the top of the ticket, followed by first-time runner Allana Condron second, and Cr Henderson at three.
Returning candidates Chris Ingram and Jacinta Evans round out the rest of the group.
Despite running as a group, Cr Koschel said each candidate had their own goals and passions, including the council's budget, listening to community needs, improving local government efficiency and cost control, and advocating for Lake Albert improvements and water quality works.
Current mayor Dallas Tout has put together a ticket of what he's called "non-partisan, non-political, community-minded" candidates.
Following Cr Tout on the Community First group is nurse and nurse educator Karissa Subedi who is second and social worker Pascale Vythilingum third.
Local girl Megan Norton and aged-care worker Nin-Nin Sang-Dong round out the ticket.
Cr Tout said the people on his ticket were active in the communities they will be talking about and represent Wagga's diverse demographics.
The group said it doesn't come with preconceived platforms and are there to listen to the community, and all available information, to make an informed decision.
Current councillor Richard Foley will stand with an independent ticket of small business owners and health professionals.
Cr Foley, who was first elected to the council in 2021, heads the ticket, with tradesman and small business owner Chris Kanck second and newer Wagga resident Dr Shahnaz Akter third.
Fourth on the ticket is founder of NSW Neighbourhood Watch and Wagga Neighbourhood Watch - where he is president - and small business owner Wayne Deaner, and last is aged care worker Alisha Watkins.
Cr Foley said he was keen to pursue a progressive economic platform, while also continuing to advocate for the duplication of the Gobba Bridge, to improve Wagga Airport, and for a bypass related to the Inland Rail.
Local crime, men's health and progressive growth of the city are focuses of the group's campaign.
The Greens have put together a ticket - although currently unregistered - for the election.
Serving councillor and former deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon will re-contest as the number one candidate, with Wagga local Sam Ryot sitting in second.
George Benedyka - Cr McKinnon's husband - is among the previous Greens candidates putting their hat in the ring, followed by Eric Kaiser and Emma Rush.
At the ticket's announcement in May, Cr McKinnon said she had "unfinished business" on the council and hopes to continue the fight to ensure a better future for the next generation.
Councillor Georgie Davies will be running for re-election, as she has put together an independent ticket dubbed the 'Getting It Done' team.
Joining Cr Davies is Karen Butts, Sarah Humphries, Stephen Taylor, and Pradeep Oommen Kurien.
There are currently four candidates registered as ungrouped - Rob Sinclair, Julie Sinclair, Rosina Gordon and Kane Salamon.
A suspended Wagga Liberal Party branch member and former president, Mr Sinclair has announced his candidacy as an independent, where he wants to keep party politics out of council
Ms Gordon has also been a Liberal Party member, and ran ungrouped at the 2021 Wagga council elections.
Applications for candidacy are open to any community member, and the process is done via the NSW Electoral Commission.
Prospective councillors have until August 14 to apply for election.
